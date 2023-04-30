3rd Annual Prom Dress, Costume Giveaway Held at Queens High School

NEW YORK — It’s prom season and a school in Queens is helping students get ready for the big ball.

On Saturday, the third annual Ball Gown and Costume Show was held at Aviation High School in Sunnyside.

It is organized by the NYPD Queens North Patrol Borough Police.

Shelves of dresses and suits filled the gym, along with tables of shoes and accessories. The students were able to shop around and find the perfect solution for the big night.

“It’s really cool to see people understanding and trying to help others,” said one student.

“You see the diversity of dresses and you try on different ones that you wouldn’t really think you’d like, but other people encourage you to try it on and give you confidence, and it really boosts your confidence when you try on the dresses,” said another student.

“It’s wonderful that the police department is here to provide this opportunity for our students in Queens because they are truly an integral part of our community,” said Steven Jackson, principal of Aviation High School.

The police held fund drives to collect items for the prom gift.