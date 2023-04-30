Charlotte Wins Second Consecutive C-USA Men’s Golf Championship in Texarkana





TEXARKANA, Ark. –Charlotte won its second consecutive American Conference golf championship on Thursday, beating Louisiana Tech, 3-2, in the match play final at Texarkana Country Club. With the win, the 49ers earn C-USA’s automatic bid for the 2023 NCAA Championships. In a back-and-forth affair in the final, Charlotte eventually came out on top, clinching the conference crown on the 17th green, as Ben Woodruff finished things off with a par. About 10 minutes prior, Louisiana Tech stayed alive when Lake Juban won their game with a playoff holeshot (1), but ultimately it was the 49ers who lifted the material. Earlier in the day in the semis, Charlotte sent North Texas on the final hole of the morning, as Carson Ownbey tapped to send the 49ers into the final, after an exquisite chip on 18. Ownbey finished 1 over Vicente Marzilio of North Texas. , while Mean Green’s Cody Winkler had won his game via a playoff holeshot minutes earlier to keep North Texas alive in the final game. In the other semi, Louisiana Tech clinched their place in the final in thrilling fashion, Thomas Henson forcing the playoffs with a birdie on his last hole of the set (9). Henson then birdied the playoff hole (10) to put the Bulldogs into the final round against Charlotte. Match Play Final Results Charlotte 3, Louisiana Tech 2 Lake Juban, Louisiana Tech 1 Up (19 holes) on Dongjin Park, Charlotte Conor Gough, Charlotte 2 and 1 vs. Thomas Henson, Louisiana Tech Ben Woodruff, Charlotte 2 and 1 on Hunter Battles, Louisiana Tech James Swash, Louisiana Tech 2 and 1 vs. Caden Baker, Charlotte Carson Ownbey, Charlotte 6 & 5 vs. Will Patrick, Louisiana Tech Results of the semi-finals in match play Charlotte 3, North Texas 2 Dongjin Park, Charlotte 1 Up on Diego Prone, North Texas Tucker Allen, North Texas 5 and 3 on Conor Gough, Charlotte Ben Woodruff, Charlotte 4 and 3 on Lenny Bergsson, North Texas Cody Winkler, North Texas 1 Up (19 holes) over Caden Baker, Charlotte Carson Ownbey, Charlotte 1 Up on Vicente Marzilio, North Texas Louisiana Tech 3, Middle Tennessee 2 Lake Juban, Louisiana Tech 2 and 1 on Kevin Jegers, Middle Tennessee Thomas Henson, Louisiana Tech 1 Up (19 holes) vs. Carter Maneth, Middle Tennessee Michael Barnard, Middle Tennessee 4 and 2 on Hunter Battles, Louisiana Tech James Swash, Louisiana Tech 5 and 3 vs. Gavin Clements, Middle Tennessee Owen Stamper, Middle Tennessee 3 and 2 vs. Will Patrick, Louisiana Tech Team Results in Stroke Play Individual Champion – James Swash, Louisiana Tech (-2)

