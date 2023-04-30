Kate Middleton made the ultimate fashion faux pas but totally rocked it





Crocs the ultimate stock pot item. The divisive shoe is still on a roller coaster ride of popularity. Since they exploded onto the scene nearly two decades ago, around 300 million pairs have been purchased, with a handful of royal family memorabilia among buyers. Still, whether you love them or hate them, one thing is for sure, the fact that the Princess of Wales is rating them. In a series of images discovered in 2007, the future royal was seen sporting a bold pair of red Crocs. Making her feelings for the controversial shoe choice known, she slipped into bold shoes as she took part in a training session with rowing team The Sisterhood Cross Channel on the River Thames which you can see in clip below… WATCH: Let’s Get Physical! Royals love a good workout Prince Williams’ girlfriend at the time was dressed in a rowing outfit and wore her hair tied back in a loose ponytail for her active day on the water. WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince George made us want a pair of crocs The fresh-faced, makeup-free Kate even added a dash of jibbitz to her shoes, strongly advising all Croc haters to reconsider. Kate served up the Sporty Spice charm in a lycra tank top and cropped leggings as she paddled the River Thames. She was accompanied by a crowd of women all wearing the same rowing gear. Surprisingly, Kate isn’t the only royal with a penchant for foam clogs. Prince George, who drove the world crazy for his Navy Crocswhile watching his dad Prince William play polo at the Beaufort Polo Club in 2015 also joined the cult of squashy shoes. We all know the young Prince is a style icon, but this release caused a huge 809% increase in demand for the shoes, which led to the style selling out all over the world. Who needs the Kate effect, huh? We bet the future King will wear his Crocs again this summer, and maybe his younger brother, Prince Louis, will even put on a pair. Don’t want to miss a story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal inspiration.

