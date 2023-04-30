Wedding dress of woman held hostage in $42,000 billing dispute with Bed Bath & Beyond

A woman says her wedding dress was held hostage by a dress preservation company for unsettled debts with Bed Bath & Beyond, from whom she bought the kit for $120.

Jesse Moltenbrey, 40, bought the kit from Bed Bath & Beyond in March and sent it to Memories Wedding Gown Preservation in Houston to be saved. The New Hampshire resident got married in 2018 and wanted to keep the dress safe as she has no immediate plans for it.

A few weeks after sending the dress, however, Moltenbrey received an email from the Texas company saying they were keeping the article about unpaid debts from Bed Bath & Beyond, totaling $42,000.

“I read it and felt a little sick and helpless for a little while,” she said. “I think, how am I supposed to make a bankrupt company pay a debt?”

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 23, announcing that all 360 national stores will eventually close, putting 30,000 jobs at risk.

Woman says her wedding dress was held hostage by a dress preservation company for unsettled debts with Bed Bath & Beyond, from whom she bought the kit for $120

Jesse Moltenbrey, 40, bought the kit from Bed Bath & Beyond in March and sent it to Memories Wedding Gown Preservation in Houston to be saved.

The trumpet-style wedding dress is unique in its color, midnight black, and is embossed with white flowers that adorn the skirt from hemline to ribcage.

The strapless dress has a long train suitable for all brides and was perfect for Moltenbrey who said she knew it might not be for everyone.

Moltenbrey said he purchased the kit from the now-bankrupt retailer, which describes the product as an option “to get your dress cleaned and stored after your wedding.”

The woman told outlets that while she had no immediate plans with the dress, she wanted it saved before her second child arrived.

Moltenbrey said she planned to move the wedding dress to the basement to make room for her new arrival.

“I had to empty this closet and I was afraid that something could happen to him,” she said. PEOPLE.’And it’s a very unique dress. It’s a black wedding dress. My kids probably won’t want to wear it.

The woman told the outlet that while she doesn’t believe her own kids will want to wear it in the future, she thinks it’s important to at least have “that option.”

‘I mean, who knows, but I just realized, it’s special for me. I’ll keep it, and if either of them wants to do something with it in the future, that’s up to them. I wanted him to at least have that option,” she said.

And that’s just the principle too. It’s my property and they have no right to own it,” Moltenbrey continued.

The woman immediately contacted the company and begged for her dress to no avail.

She claims she told them she didn’t care if the conservation was done, but just wanted her dress sent back to her.

‘Then after a few hours of thinking, taking a few deep breaths, I was like, okay, ‘We’re going to do a TikTok, we’ll contact the news. We’re going to do whatever we can,’ ‘ she said.

This is the email the gown preservation company sent to Moltenbrey

The woman told outlets that while she had no immediate plans with the dress, she wanted it saved before her second child arrived.

In a TikTok posted on April 25, the woman begs users to help her get her dress back.

The nearly three-minute video has since amassed some 65,000 views and several thousand likes.

Hundreds of TikTok users have weighed in on the situation, offering everything from support to ideas on how to force the company’s hand.

“Their fight is with BB&B, not dress owners. They are so wrong!!!’ wrote one user.

“I mean, did they think blowing up their little business all over TikTok was better than just throwing their dresses back at people,” another added.

The comments and suggestions prompted Moltenbrey to pursue her dress.

She said she eventually contacted Memories and the company gave her a tracking number for the dress.

‘I received a tracking number, but there is no movement on it. It indicates that the label has been created, but has not yet shipped,” she said.

In Facebook posts, the woman says she is now fighting for other women who have been affected like her.

“I told the VP my goal was to get ALL the dresses back. Not just mine. So I don’t feel bad, they still get bad press. And the story will contain the update that mine is picking up,’ she wrote.

“I told the VP my goal was to get ALL the dresses back. Not just mine. So I don’t feel bad, they still get bad press. And history will have the update that mine is being turned around,’ Moltenbrey wrote in a Facebook post.

She said she eventually contacted Memories and the company gave her a tracking number for the dress. In Facebook posts, the woman says she is now fighting for other women who have been affected like she has.

In a statement to outlets, Memories Gown Preservation said it was working with affected brides to remedy the situation.

“We informed Bed Bath & Bed Bath brides from March 11, 2023 (before they filed for bankruptcy) that we would no longer process their dresses.

“At this time, Bed Bath had outstanding invoices dating back to March 2022. Memories is a small business and could no longer afford to ‘clean, store, pack and ship dresses’ without payment.”

‘We work with Bed Bath brides on a case-by-case basis, do not hold dresses hostage, and give them two options to return their dress: 1) Unprocessed – $30 for shipping/handling. 2) Cleaned and stored at Bed Baths at a very low wholesale price.

It’s a bad situation everywhere. In a perfect world, we could prevent bed robes from being shipped, but that’s not how UPS labels work. Memories Gown Preservation and Bed Bath brides owe a major apology to Bed Bath & Beyond and their management.

DailyMail.com has contacted Bed Bath & Beyond for a statement but had no response at the time of publication.