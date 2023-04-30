Miles Morales’ new suit is his most iconic alternate look





As the third annual X-Men Hellfire Gala fast approaching, Marvel has begun releasing the party guests’ iconic fashion looks, with Miles Morales‘ Spider Man showing off her most fashionable outfit since her debut.

The X-Men’s Hellfire Gala is an ostentatious and impressive party hosted by Emma Frost on the mutant nation of Krakoa. Every year, various Marvel heroes, dignitaries, and politicians show up and show off, usually followed by a lot of drama and some type of deadly aggression. Miles Morales, the young and mighty Spider-Man from Brooklyn, has been a hot hero ever since his debut in 2011 in Marvel’s Ultimate Universe. However, Bernard Chang’s stunning Hellfire Gala variant cover for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #8 – by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vincentini – gives Miles his most iconic alternate look yet. This new outfit was recently revealed by wonder and impressively combines the youngster’s streetwear style with various Spider-Man vibes.

Miles is no stranger to iconic streetwear looks Miles Morales is perhaps most famous for being Spider-Man’s first Afro-Latino hero, as well as the most important Ultimate Universe character to be brought into the prime reality of Earth-616 after the end of the previous multiverse in 2015. Secret Wars. However, aside from his impressive heroism and complex multiversal origins, Morales is also known for his strong attachment to his native Brooklyn community, as well as his relatable struggles as a young man juggling a variety of difficult parts of his life. While Miles may not be known for his impeccable style, his black and red costume was an iconic update to Peter Parker’s classic Spider-Man suit, and caught the attention of his fans both in and out of the Earth-616 universe. To celebrate Miles’ 10th anniversary as a Marvel hero, visual artist and comic book illustrator Chase Conley gifted Morales with a heroic new costume, inspired by current streetwear fashion trends, which debuted in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Carmen Carnero. Spider-Man’s new look ditched his classic black and red suit in favor of a black and neon pink color scheme, with Miles wearing a custom sweatshirt and sneakers. Although fans had mixed reactions to the new look, it was undeniably a bold costume and it stuck with Miles until Saladin Ahmed’s series ended in issue #42. Design by Bernard Chang for Miles Hellfire Gala The costume is honestly flawless, masterfully giving Morales a high fashion streetwear costume design while making it incredibly clear that he’s still a Spider-Man. Sporting stunning lace up high top sneakers, a blazer with the perfect Spider detailing and fabric, and a tailcoat, the bow tie look is one of Miles’ best. Additionally, Chang’s costume for Miles includes a half-mask, showing the young hero’s Afro-Latino identity, an integral part of Morales’ character, story and heroism. Spider-Man’s Fashion Prodigy Franklin May Have Designed His Gala Look Miles Morales’ New Spider-Man Costume First Revealed In Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30, was designed in-universe by young fashion prodigy Kenneth Kingston. Kenneth is a non-binary high school student who Miles befriended and made not only his new costume, but a gorgeous costume for the hero when he won a writing contest at his prestigious school. While landing a Hellfire Gala cover is never a guarantee that the character will actually feature in the Gala itself, it would be awesome if Miles were even a minor part of the mutant celebration and canonically confirmed that his streetwear look incredibly fashionable was designed by his friend Kenneth. Miles Morales is undeniably the most fashionable of the two main Spider Man heroes, and Bernard Chang’s gorgeous new design for Miles’ first Hellfire Gala easily gives the mighty young hero his coolest costume yet. Source: wonder

