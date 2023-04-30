Anya Taylor-Joy dazzles in a red cutout dress





Anya Taylor-Joy outshone diamonds in her red dress. By Jessica Goudreault | Anya Taylor-Joy blessed her 10 million Instagram followers with two photos of herself wearing an absolutely stunning red dress. The game of queens the actress was present Tiffany & cos celebration of the opening of The Landmark, the company’s new flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue in New York City. The exclusive event took place on Friday, April 27 and featured a star-studded guest list that included Gal Gadot, Florence Pugh, Tiffany Haddish, Mark Wahlberg and more. There was entertainment from singer Katy Perry, DJ Mia Moretti, musician Mark Ronson and a legendary performance by the Radio City Rockettes. The event took place at the Tiffany Flagship Next Door, the interim flagship store, while The Landmark was undergoing renovations. Anya Taylor Joy wore a dress made by Turkish-British fashion designer Dilara Fndkolu. The long red dress was apparently made of feathers and featured a high collar and a cutout around her chest. The feathers in the dress matched her Tiffany jewelry from the Bird On A Rock collection, making the actress look like she was flying like a bird all night long. Looking gorgeous on and off the red carpet is nothing new for Anya Taylor-Joy. The 27-year-old actress was recently spotted wearing a sexy two-piece at a Golden Globes red carpet event. She even wore a hot pink leather jumpsuit to the premiere of Super Mario Bros movie, which was a fun nod to her character Princess Peach. The young actress also took to her Instagram account to share a silly video of herself in a string bikini at a New Year’s Eve party. During the video, Anya Taylor-Joy and a friend jumped out of a hot tub to create snow angels before jumping back into hot water with other friends. The video easily got over a million likes from fans. Anya Taylor-Joy started acting almost ten years ago, with small roles in Effort And vampire academy (where she wasn’t even credited for her role). She then jumped straight into a bigger role in the 2015 drama horror film The witch, where she played Thomasin. From there, she was very successful and landed major roles in Hollywood left and right. Although she’s had a great career so far, Anya Taylor-Joy is best known for her role as Beth Harmon in the 2020 drama miniseries The game of queens. The Netflix show featured Anya Taylor-Joy as a shy, orphaned young woman who became a successful chess player in the 1960s. The seven-episode series was devoured by those who love chess and by those who love a good story inspired by real events. Since his success in The game of queensAnya Taylor-Joy went on to land major roles in major productions, including Edgar Wrights Last night in Soho2022s comedy-drama amsterdamAnd The menu where she starred alongside Oscar winner Ralph Fiennes and the talented Nicholas Hoult. In 2024, she will star in the Mad Max origin story, Mad Max: Furious, as the main character, Furiosa. The story will shed light on the character of Charlize Therons from 2015 Mad Max: Fury Road movie.

