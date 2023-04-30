Fashion is ready to legalize same-sex marriage. Are you?





I have closely followed the same-sex marriage hearings before the Supreme Court. I am truly amazed at the logical and balanced arguments presented by the lead attorneys for petitioners Mukul Rohatgi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Raju Ramachandran and KV Viswanathan, among others. Each argues about the practicality of marriage, the rights and securities it gives, and why denying it makes an LGBTQI+ person an inferior citizen of India. It is particularly striking that the merits presented do not relate to the right to love, but to the right to live together and to take advantage of the legal framework available to heterosexual couples. It’s a cry for normality, for inclusion, and to say that gay people are no different from straight people. I didn’t understand what the late designer Wendell Rodricks, also an LGBTQI+ activist, meant when he said that he and his partner, Jerome Marrel, believed in behaving normally when out with friends. He didn’t believe in making his affection for his partner public, and he didn’t want to discuss his relationship in interviews, because no one asks straight people those kinds of questions. We have often associated homosexuality with camp dress or mannerisms, and we have accepted it as another way of existing and expressing ourselves. I discussed with him that it was perfectly normal to push the envelope towards acceptance. But, of course, as we know better, all kinds of homosexuals are homosexuals. Camp and cross-dressing have long been part of the gay subculture, so much so that even the fashion industry has come to be associated with homosexuality. Are there more gays in fashion? Of course not. Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Gianni Versace and Cristobal Balenciaga were openly gay, but Paul Poiret, Yohji Yamamoto, Ralph Lauren, Emanuel Ungaro are not. Some of the most famous gays in history are Alexander the Great, Alan Turing, Oscar Wilde and our latest guest, Tim Cook. But cross-dressing or cross-dressing has been associated with sodomy for centuries. In 18th century London, inns were filled with mollies who wore dresses, togas and petticoats to attract sexual partners. Drag queens became part of the entertainment that made fun of straight men. The United States had banned cross-dressing; people were required to wear at least three items of clothing appropriate to their gender when out in public. And by the 19th century, women had taken up men’s clothing, the pantsuit, specifically to revolt against patriarchy. In the early 20th century, especially after World War I, lesbians wearing winged collars, monocles and men’s jackets were out, especially movie stars like Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo (both bisexual). When India’s Chief Justice DY Chandrachud gloriously pointed out that sex had little to do with genitalia, he was actually echoing what Indians have believed for millennia. Androgyny in India has existed since the Vedas. Hindu mythology is full of stories of sex-changing gods. Krishna marries Iravan after becoming a woman. Harihar is an incarnation of Shiva and Vishnu combined. King Bhagirath, credited with bringing the Ganges from heaven to earth, was born of two mothers. Religious festivals in India see worshipers cross-dressing for rituals. Male devotees of Krishna in Mathura and Vrindavan dress as Radha. Shakti worshipers dress in female costumes. Arjuna dressed as a woman for a year, disguising himself as a dance teacher. Clothing has already seen a paradigm shift when it comes to gender-neutral clothing. Indian dress traditions are constantly borrowing from each other. The mens salwar was adopted when women wanted to ride horses, and the unstitched drape is suitable for both dhotis and sarees. Fashion is ready. Are you? @namratazakaria

