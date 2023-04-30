Fashion
Fans online fear the 2023 Met Gala will be ‘ruined’ after this fashion favorite confirmed she won’t be attending
If you feel a sudden chill in the air, it’s because Wintour is coming.
The legendary Vogue editor and creative director of Conde Nast has long been a force in fashion and culture.
One of his biggest accomplishments is shaping the Met Gala fundraiser from a relatively low-key, more insular affair to one of fashion and entertainment’s biggest nights.
Anna has overseen the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York since 1995. In her time, she created some of the the best themes for the event always linked to the exhibition held at the Metropolitan Museum.
Annas curated guest lists and themes ensure that some of the the most iconic looks in memory were served up on the Met Galas red carpet, from Rihanna’s cape dress for 2015’s China Through the Looking Glass to Lady Gagas’ opulent costume changes during 2019’s Camp Themes.
Now with the 2023 met gala fast approaching, with the event still taking place on the first Monday in May, many are rightly already excited to imagine what the red carpet looks will be like.
Alas, that was until Blake Lively dropped a bombshell she didn’t participate in.
The Gossip Girl actress is a staple at the event, topping our list of best looks with her Atelier Versace gown in 2022.
The Met Gala also holds the rare honor of being where she and husband Ryan Reynolds marked their first-ever red carpet appearance as a couple in 2014.
But at the grand reopening of the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York, she confirmed that fans won’t be getting a new look from her this year. Asked if fans would see her at the event on Monday, she said no. But I will look.
She then showed off her signature humor as she said she’ll be wearing her jaw-dropping 2022 Versace dress on my couch while watching the red carpet at home.
As the news broke, fans on social media had generally dramatic (and hilarious) reactions.
Well this is my ruined year wrote.
Throw the whole gala then! added another fan, with another saying they should call it all off at this point.
It’s not just Blake’s absence that has some worried. Rihanna is pregnant so she may choose to skip the red carpet this year. And Beyonce is believed to be rehearsing her world tour in Paris.
But are people just in a hurry?
There will always be plenty of fashion icons and well-known venture capitalists.
Penlope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer and Michaela Coel are all expected to attend after being announced as co-chairs of the annual themed fashion expo.
Donatella Versace is also expected to attend, having posted an Instagram post on Saturday, writing I’m so glad we’re celebrating Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala this Monday. He was a pioneer, a creative visionary, a true friend to Gianni and me and he always had the BEST gossip.
Not to mention that one of the weirdest guests in Met Galas history will walk the red carpet that night – Karl Lagerfeld’s cat.
We will be listening!
|
