Out & About: Westmoreland Walks in the pink for the annual fashion show

Board members and supporters of Westmoreland Walks are passionate about two things, the fight against breast cancer and fashion. The two seemingly disparate interests come together for the organization’s annual convention Passionately Pink Fashion ShowApril 22 at Westmoreland County Community College in Hempfield. Guests were treated to a parade of the latest summer fashion trends from six local designers: The Trendy Bunny Studio and MB Bride in Greensburg; and Betsy’s of Ligonier, Onyx & Ivory Boutique, The Post & Rail Men’s Shop and Song of Sixpence, all in Ligonier. Looks for all occasions have been covered, from a game of golf and a casual lunch to a night out at the dance club or an elegant wedding. Before the parade, guests enjoyed a lunch of chicken and pasta salads and dropped tickets into designs for a range of baskets, including one offering the intriguing mix of moonshine, chocolates and ballroom dancing lessons. . President of the council Kathy Brown was chair of the event, while the co-chair was Cheryl McMullenfounding member of local grassroots organization that raises funds for breast cancer research and provides direct support to patients, survivors and their families. Brown noted that the entire board was involved in the planning and execution, including Cricket Rizzo, Cindy Shaffer, Trish Fite, Debbie Weinstein, Barbara Barrett, Rebecca Harhai, Pat Jones, Suzie Luikart, Paula Maloney And Kim yagla. Seen: Christine Marquis, Georgia Crawford, Pam Stablein, Cheryl Mitchell, Dena Fritz, Amy Amond with girls Abbie And Katie, Janis Shearer, Mary Ann Calabrase, Donna Eicher, Gerry Gomolak, Nancy Waitkus, Christine Lee, Sarah Kuchma, Bethany Notaro, Debbie McInchok, Jamie Jones, Joy Melenyzer, Cheryl Russell, Melissa Boes, Marilyn Cusick, Kathleen Kelley, Karen Ridilla , Patty Kummick And Darlene Davis.

Shirley McMarlin is editor of Tribune-Review. You can contact Shirley by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

