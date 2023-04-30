Tips for Mastering the Bold Fashion Trends of Color Blocking and Mixing Prints | fashion trends





Color blocking and mixing prints have gained immense popularity in the fashion world. These trends allow fashion enthusiasts to experiment with contrasting colors and patterns in one outfit, creating a bold and eye-catching look. While color blocking is the combining of two or more solid colors, print mixing is the combining of different patterns into one set. However, one should maintain balance while experimenting with these trends and not overdo it with too many colors or patterns. It’s also crucial to consider the occasion and setting when choosing colors and prints. While these trends work well for a street look, they may not suit a professional or formal setting. (Also read: From Neon Colors to Metallics: Top Gen Z Summer Fashion Trends for 2023 ) While color blocking is the combining of two or more solid colors, print mixing is the combining of different patterns into one set. (Instagram) “Color blocking is the process of pairing two or more solid, bold colors together in an outfit. complementary like blue and orange or pink and The key is to keep the color palette simple and avoid adding too many accessories or patterns that could overwhelm the look,” says fashion designer Shruti Kaushik and founder of Fallon Studio. She further adds, “Mixing prints, on the other hand, involves putting different patterns together in a single outfit. This can be a little trickier than color blocking, as the patterns need to complement each other without clashing. do this is to pair patterns that share a similar color palette, such as a striped shirt with a floral skirt in matching hues.Another approach is to mix contrasting patterns, such as polka dots and stripes or a print leopard print and a plaid, for a bold and eclectic look” Mix of prints and color-blocks: Shruti further shared with HT Lifestyle, some of the easy ways to get into the playful trend of mixing and matching bold colors and patterns. 1. Floral atmosphere Floral prints are always soothing to the eyes. However, we often tend to play it muted when we opt for a flowery top. But, you can still be bold and beautiful by mixing a floral print with a colorful bottom. Keep the color scheme the same, so if you choose a floral print blouse or shirt with blue patterns on it, opt for plain blue flared pants. Color blocking will balance your outfit and add a neutral bag to complete your look. 2. Bohemian Boho chic is the hottest new way to keep your fashion game on top. Boho style is all about being relaxed and comfortable. From flowy pants to printed blouses to long skirts, you can play with lots of colors and patterns when it comes to bohemian style. Wear a fluid skirt printed with simple patterns such as shapes or stripes and opt for a plain tank top or a cardigan. You can also opt for a floral print maxi dress and add a colorful flower head to get the ultimate boho vibe. 3. Coordinate Matching sets are not only fashionable, they look extremely fashionable. You can easily print on print with a matching pantsuit. Make sure to choose the same color palette and keep the prints vibrant. Poppy orange and pink, tangerine yellow and cobalt blue, mauve and neon green are some of the great color combinations to try. Keep your accessories to a minimum and your shoes and bags in a neutral color to stand out in the crowd. 4. Nonchalantly Wild Animal prints are here to stay and when you mix them with the perfect amount of glamor, your outfit takes it to the next level. So bring out your inner wild nature with an animal print crop top and flared pants or pleated skirts in bright colors. You can also wear a light polka dot dress with an animal print blazer or kimono for a more casual look. Put on a boater and carry a jute tote and you’re ready to rock. Have you thought about how to make your fashion more colorful? Here’s your cue to incorporate these simple style tips and spruce up your fashion.

