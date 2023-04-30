Blue Raider claims series against Roadrunners in dominant fashion





MURFRESBORO, Tenn. Middle Tennessee softball cruised the circle and hit home plate, easily dispatching UTSA 5-0 Saturday at Blue Raider Softball Field to win the series. MTSU (32-15, 11-8 C-USA) scored the lead for the second straight game in this series, with Julia Garcia rating Laura Mealer from the second with an RBI single to center field down the first after a scoreless first half from the starter Kamryn Carcich held the Roadrunners (8-37, 3-16 C-USA) at bay. The 1-0 lead was doubled late in the second, when Amaya Harris came to score all the way from first base Shelby Echols double with two exits. Harris made a great read on the base paths, taking off when it was clear the UTSA center fielder wouldn’t reach him before he fell off the wall. The Blue Raiders’ bats caught fire in the sixth inning, scoring three runs with two out to help gain some insurance heading into the final period. Savannah Behabetz came back from third place after a Laura Mealer triple into the gap to the center left, while Mealer scored when Ava Tepe tripled from the top of the left field wall. Riley Glimore then picked Tepe at home to increase to lead 5-0, which held the 1-2-3 lead in Carcich’s seventh. Garcia led the Blue Raiders to home plate with a 2-for-3 day, leading in one inning. Mealer scored two runs while driving in one, going 1 for 3. Carcich pitched his seventh full game and fourth shutout of the season, striking out six Roadrunners while allowing just four hits. In numbers 2: The Blue Raiders scored every point Saturday with two outs. 2: Triplets hit by the Blue Raiders on Saturday. The last time MTSU tripled twice in a game was on April 24, 2021, when Lani Rodriguez and Ryan King both tripled on the road against Florida Atlantic. 2: Laura Mealer scored two points on Saturday. It’s the 17th time the sophomore shortstop has scored at least two points in a game this season. Head coach reaction Jeff Breden “I’m glad we had some confidence there. We started to settle the ball, we had a few triples there late in the game and kind of blew it up. We scored early, then they stopped us. We didn’t catch anything in the middle of the innings, so I’m really glad we got through it. Player’s point of view Ava Tepe “Especially that last round, it was a great team offense. We had a sack bunt, moved the runner, Laura hit a triple, Riley hit me when I was in third. It was a great team round for us. We do a really good job in pressure situations, we stay pretty calm during that, so that’s exciting.” Following The Blue Raiders will look to complete the Roadrunners sweep at Blue Raider Softball Field on Sunday in MTSU’s final regular season home game. The first pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m., but be sure to arrive early to celebrate the fifth-year pitcher Gretchen Mead . Follow the Blue Raiders Follow Middle Tennessee Softball on social media on Facebook (Blue Raider softball), Twitter (@MT_Softball) and Instagram (@mt_softball).

