Add a touch of originality to your look with a denim coat dress





Although denim dresses and outfits remain a point of contention in fashion, they have continued to appear on the catwalks and red carpets. Katy Perry wore a denim dress that looked like Britney Spears’ legendary dress in 2001 at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. In November 2022, Dua Lipa posted photos on instagram wearing a long studded denim dress. And in February 2023, actress Julia Fox wore a risque denim dress in New York City. Needless to say, denim dresses are having a major revival and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. As fashion expert Rickie De Sole explained tovogue“The denim dress is the perfect mid-season staple because it can adapt to hot and cold temperatures depending on how you wear it.” However, there is a contemporary version of the denim dress that rocks the boat the denim coat dress. Lipa once again proved she is a true fashion icon when she wore a trench coat-style denim dress from Ferragamo’s April 2023 Pre-Fall 2023 collection. As the name suggests, this double garment can be worn on its own as a dress or as a coat to complement the rest of your outfit. Here’s how you can easily incorporate this diverse piece of clothing into your own wardrobe.

Wear denim on denim Even though the “Canadian Tuxedo” has a sad reputation, that shouldn’t stop you from indulging in it from time to time. But how can you wear denim on denim without looking like Britney and Justin circa 2001? The answer is simple; add a denim coat dress to your outfit. Instagram user @giusymorello_ wore a contemporary denim-on-denim outfit that included a denim crop top, flared jeans and a denim coat dress. Her top is a different shade of denim, making the rest of the outfit stand out. Silver metallic heels and a matching handbag are stylish additions. Alternatively, you can pair a denim coat dress and jeans with a basic camisole like a TikTok user @candacechantel22.

Denim coat dresses breathe spring and summer You can expect mild or crisp weather in the spring. This makes the climate conducive to wearing a denim coat dress while out and about. Stylish Instagrammer @themoderndiva wore her denim coat dress with black ribbon heels and a black bag. Zara sells a similar denim coat dress. Their model wears flip flops with it, proving that a denim coat dress can be worn effortlessly as casual or dressed up. For a more 90s-inspired summer look, pair a denim coat dress with low heels and minimal jewelry, much like the Shop Vintage collection on instagram.

Go for a sleeveless look While a denim coat dress usually has long sleeves, a new version is to go sleeveless. This sleeveless denim dress designed Sportmax applies this idea perfectly. In one photo, the model wears the denim coat dress as a top with jeans. In another, it is paired only with brown boots. Nonetheless, both looks have an edgy undertone. Instagram user @vialuisa_kure shows how you can also wear this sleeveless denim coat dress over a simple t-shirt and skirt combo paired with high boots. Simply put, there are endless ways to style this piece.

Wear a denim coat dress with cowboy boots A denim coat dress can be worn with any shoe, from high heels to sandals. One way to take your denim coat dress to another level is to wear it with cowboy boots. Like denim coat dresses, cowboy boots don’t go anywhere, they’re a simple way to make a statement no matter the occasion. On Instagram, @lmiradordeannabel wore a white crochet two-piece set with her denim coat dress and white cowboy boots. Ultimately, these additions transform her look from beachy to sophisticated.

Be girly by combining lace and denim If your style is softer and more feminine, pairing a denim coat dress with lace is ideal. Although it might seem like an odd combination, the look exudes a romantic aesthetic. Instagrammer@yukiemon_paired a white turtleneck sweater with a long lace skirt and black Mary Jane-style ballet flats. However, the star of the show is her denim coat dress; it adds a quirky touch to the rest of the outfit. Another Instagram user,@pani.wiosna88, donned a denim coat dress with lace sleeves. These two outfits create a commendable vintage spirit that doesn’t look out of fashion.

