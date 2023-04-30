Where does Texan western fashion come from?

LUBBOCK, Texas Whenever you think of Texas, one of the first things that probably comes to mind is Western fashion, like cowboy hats, belt buckles, and bolo ties.

EverythingLubbock.com spoke with Dr. Monte L. Monroe, Texas State Historian and Archivist of the Southwest Collection at Texas Tech University, about the origins of Western fashion in Texas.

“What we now call modern Western clothing has its origins in the clothing worn by cowboy culture and cowboys in the American West, in our case, specifically in Texas in the 19th century,” said said Dr. Monroe.

Russell Harvard attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival premiere of ‘The Tuba Thieves’ at Prospector Square Theater on January 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

It was popularized by early cowboy movies, and later in the mid 1940s and 1950s by people like John Wayne and others. The ranching industry then took off in areas like King’s Ranch and the Llano Estacado where the origins of free-range cattle ranching began, according to Dr. Monroe.

Dr. Monroe then discussed the origins of the cowboy hat.

“People like JB Stetson made the so-called patron of the plains hat famous in the mid-1860s. He became very popular in the West among people and cowboys. Every ranch could almost be identified by the type of creases put in the hat,” Dr. Monroe said.

At first, belt buckles were only worn by rodeo people. Women popularized the buckle by adding jewelry, according to Dr. Monroe.

Steven Gabriel of Houston, Texas wears a cowboy belt buckle in November 2004. (Photo by Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images)

How about cowboy boots?

“Originally, boots were made of cowhide. The cowboys carried these things all along the cattle trails. Early 19th century boots had antecedents, with British military boots dating back to the 1700s and 1600s,” Dr Monroe said.

After the American Civil War, there was a huge market for beef, and Texas decided to enter the market due to the large amounts of wild cattle in the state. As a result, cowboys needed equipment to traverse Texas terrain to markets, according to Dr. Monroe.

A cowboy boot and spurs at the National Western Stock Show kick-off parade in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 10, 2019. (Photo by Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images)

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the love of Western fashion.

“[It’s] very, very popular in Texas,” said Karl Meyer, store manager at Boot Barn in Lubbock. “It goes well with all the concerts that take place here.”

Meyer told EverythingLubbock.com that the Western fashion industry is growing.

“Country music has become mainstream now. Western wear is a culture that is culture-driven. We welcome someone 80 years old for children in our store. Meyer said.

“By the time the movies arrived in the early 1900s, they were glorifying that rapidly disappearing era,” Dr Monroe said. “And these actors started to glamorize that.”

A Stetson cowboy hat worn by actor John Wayne on ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance’ on October 3, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo credit ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Monroe explained how the industry continues to grow and has become more popular recently.

“Examples in movies from Clint Eastwood to John Wayne popularized these things. More recently, Taylor Sheridan is bringing back western culture with Yellowstone and other television series,” Dr. Monroe said.

According to Texas House Concurrent Resolution 12, the Lone Star State heritage is closely associated with images of cowboys and the western frontier.

A bolo tie in Lubbock, Texas (Nexstar/Staff)

The same resolution stated that the bolo tie takes its name from the boleadora – “a lariat with weights at the end which was used by South American cowboys to trap cattle”.

In 2007, Governor Rick Perry signed the resolution, designating the bolo tie (sometimes called a bola tie) as the official state tie of Texas.