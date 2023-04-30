Richmond volunteer shines at Vancouver Fashion Week in second-hand outfit





Fashion doesn’t have to be expensive, as a volunteer from Richmond recently demonstrated. Maria Raehler, 19, a volunteer at the RAPS thrift store in Richmond, attended Vancouver Fashion Week earlier this month. Like other audience members, Raehler dressed for the event in a chic velvet dress with jewelry and a matching bag. But unlike the expensive designer clothes many wore, Raehler’s entire outfit came from the thrift store she volunteered at and cost around $10. “I was looking for clothes to wear to Vancouver Fashion Week and one day, while sorting through the donated clothes, I found this dress here, and then I also got my jewelry and a bag here,” Raehler told the Richmond News. “I felt like I fit in.” Raehler, who moved to Richmond from Germany two months ago for a year-long volunteer program, said she hopes to show people that stylish outfits don’t always have to cost so much. “You don’t have to search for high fashion brands and spend a lot of money to look great, and sometimes you can find high fashion brands at thrift stores as well,” she said. “Plus, these clothes have a story, a story. It’s better than going to a random store and buying clothes that maybe were made in a factory two months ago. It’s very nice to have a story behind your clothes and give it a second life. Raehler added that she plans to take a suitcase of used items back to Germany when her volunteer program ends because they don’t have many thrift store options in Germany. As the city celebrated Earth Day last weekend, Karen Kamachi, manager of Richmond-based RAPS thrift stores, said she wanted to remind Richmond residents to lend their clothes to help protect the environment. “Maria’s experience shows how good our clothes are,” Kamachi said. The store receives approximately 300 bags of donated clothing each week. Volunteers go through them manually and about 200 bags end up on the shelves of the store. The rest of the clothes, usually the damaged ones, are sent to another charity to be shipped to Somalia to be made into shopping bags, before being sent back to Canada to be sold. “Some women in Somalia wash it, cut it and reuse it to make shopping bags, so they can earn money by reselling the shopping bags to other businesses that need them,” said Kamachi.

