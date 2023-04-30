Fashion
The Misfay beach blanket and dress are on sale for $23 at Amazon
What if there was just one dress that was easy to wear for an entire trip to the beach? Layer it over a bathing suit for morning beach play, wear it for shopping on the boardwalk, and add your favorite necklace and gladiators for sunset cocktails and dancing in a lounge on the beach. roof. While we fantasize, let’s add your body always looks great in it. Imagine no more. The dream dress exists. fans of the Misfay Women’s Summer Beach Cover-Up with Pockets find it so forgiving and versatile and right now you can get it for as low as $23 on Amazon (price varies by color and size).
Polyester and spandex make this blanket soft and flowy. Choose from over 30 different colors and prints go bold with style or color pop!
The fun little swing dress has won a happy following on Amazon, over 3,500 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, and they keep coming back for more colors and patterns. For what? Because it’s flattering, easy, comfortable and pretty in its simplicity. (I know because I have one that I love!) Read on to find out what it’s like to wear one of these cuties.
Emphasize the positives
The adorable Misfay Blanket adds coverage where you want it most, while letting you show off some skin and enjoy that ocean breeze. Readers love the way it touches on areas that concern them.
A five-star reviewer said“I was really worried it wouldn’t fit…I’ve had a pot belly since giving birth and these types of dresses are really random…I put it on and immediately fell in love with it. is soft, it sticks to my bust… and completely hides my belly while showing my hips… There is no panty line and the pockets do not swell the thighs (yes there are spacious pockets! !) .”
Cool comfort
You can layer this sweet A-line dress for now with leggings and a cute denim jacket. Then lose them in the summer, when a light, airy garment like this is everything.
“It was 110 degrees today and I wore this dress to a birthday dinner,” delighted a happy customer. “It was cool and comfy. The material is soft and stretchy. I’ll be ordering more in different designs. Oh, I love the pockets!!! If you’re on the fence about this dress, go for it! y! I’m absolutely glad I did.”
So many choices!
The Misfay dress is available in a range of unique colors and patterns 41 in all. Whether you prefer pastels, bold colors, florals, mandalas, animal prints, stripes or tie-dyes, there’s sure to be one (or probably more) that’s just right for you. Sizes range from XS to 3X.
Addicted shopper said she couldn’t stop at just one: “They’re the perfect essential for any wardrobe. They’re soft and flowy. The pockets are deep, can hold a smartphone and keys easily, and hang nicely on the sides, as in, they don’t bulge…I’ll definitely be ordering more when I get the chance!”
The Easy Misfay camouflage dress looks as cool as it sounds. With over 30 different colors and prints, you can stock up for your next vacation,
If you have Amazon Prime, you will get free shipping, of course. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your 30 day free trial here. (And by the way, those who don’t have one Prime always get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most current versions at the time of publication.
