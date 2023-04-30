3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown





MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) – Police have arrested three Springfield, Mass., men for animal cruelty after four horses and a pony lived in unsanitary conditions. Police were called to the property at 205 Middle Street on February 6 for a welfare check of four horses and a pony. The property has a barn for the accommodation of large animals and a dwelling house which is not associated with the barn. During this welfare check, police determined that the animals did not have enough food and supplies. Police have identified the men responsible for the animals as out-of-state residents who are unaffiliated with the property. According to police, the men initially complied with the care instructions given to them while animal control officers continued to periodically monitor the animals’ welfare. On April 26, the Animal Control Unit received information from a concerned citizen that no one had been on the property to tend to the animals since at least April 23. The concerned citizen said that the animals stayed outside the whole time. The responding ACO discovered that the horses and pony were in fact left outside and had no access to food or water for at least three days, police said. They turned out to be in poor condition and undernourished. The ACO found that there was no food on the property for the animals and that their living conditions were unsanitary. Starvation for a horse, starvation for any animal is incredibly painful, said Zilla Cannamela, president of Desmonds Army Animal Law Advocates. I was disgusted. Zilla is the president of Desmonds Army, a group that fights for justice in animal cruelty cases. We will be in court for this case, as well as any other cases we hear about throughout Connecticut, Zilla said. Members of the community and a resident of the property, unaffiliated with the abuse, helped provide hay and water to the animals and helped clean their barns. On Friday, Middletown Police and the ACO responded to the property to find the neglect had continued. Three males then arrived on the property claiming to be responsible for herding the animals. The three men were arrested and each was charged with five counts of animal cruelty. Obviously someone, the owner, the custodian, the caretaker, was negligent, Zilla adds. Horses, goats and other animals count as much as dogs and cats in the legislative system. They all deserve to have a lawyer. They have been identified as Ricardo Javier Castellano, 25, Erik Hernandez, 19, and Luis Xavier Ortiz-Santiago, 20. All three men are from Springfield, Mass. This remains an ongoing investigation. For now, Middletown Police animal control officers will look after the horses and pony, with the help of local residents, police said. Police arrested three Springfield, Mass. men for animal cruelty after four horses and a pony were living in unsanitary conditions. Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfsb.com/2023/04/29/3-massachusetts-men-arrested-animal-cruelty-middletown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos