Fashion
Sara’s passion for fashion on display – Bundaberg Now
Bundaberg-based fashion designer and former RAAF member Sara Carney will showcase her ethical clothing, Desert Lily Vintage, at this year’s Brisbane Fashion Festival.
After 14 years of military service, Sara started a family and then took up sewing to care for her physical and mental health, which led her to create Desert Lily Vintage.
The Saras collection emphasizes vintage florals with 10 different styles made from quality fabrics she has collected in the Bundaberg region and then recycled to reduce waste.
Desert Lily Vintages’ sustainable and ethical approach to fashion has garnered attention and recognition, including invitations to exhibit the collection at Queensland’s premier fashion event, the Brisbane Fashion Show 2023.
I’ll be showcasing 10 different looks for the show, consisting of dresses and two-piece sets that can be interchanged from day to night, Sara said.
The Desert Lily Vintages collection offers high quality, timeless garments made from recycled fabrics, including a blend of 100% linen, vintage bedding and upcycled vintage fabrics, with fabrics and styles limited per collection.
(This) will be my first time showing my designs at such a prestigious event and I am honored to introduce myself as an emerging designer.
I feel very nervous and excited, but I try to focus only on one day at a time, otherwise it becomes very overwhelming.
Sara’s connection to the Bundaberg community, demand for quality and her principles of social and environmental sustainability drive the brand, with each outfit brought to life in her home studio in Innes Park.
It’s very intimate and it minimizes the possibility of waste and overproduction, while ensuring the customer gets the perfect fit, she said.
The garments are designed to last, becoming essentials for the seasons to come.
From air force to fashion party
While serving in the military Sara has seen first hand the impact of wasted clothing overseas and through Desert Lily Vintage she is focused on creating a more ethical way to produce and consume food. fashion.
After having kids and leaving the Air Force I was really struggling with my physical and mental health so for a 30th birthday present my husband bought me a sewing machine to help me to provide a creative outlet while I was in the trenches raising two baby boys,” Sara says.
A few years later, and with the help of the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA), I was able to pursue studies in business and fashion design, which took my passion for tailoring and fashion to the next level. .
Through Desert Lily Vintage, Sara aims to educate and inspire others to take a more sustainable and ethical approach to fashion, contributing to a more sustainable and ethical future for the industry.
I joined the RAAF when I was 17, looking for a little adventure and a way out of my hometown of Mandurah, Western Australia, she said.
During a 14-year career as a medic reaching the rank of corporal, I participated in domestic and international aeromedical evacuations, military exercises in Australia and overseas with postings in Sydney, Newcastle and Perth.
I was on operations in Afghanistan in 2008 attached to the NATO Hospital Intensive Care Unit with the Australian specialist medical team, and in 2012 served in the area of operations from the Middle East as a senior medical assistant within the airbase medical practice.
I think it’s important to know not only how and where our clothes are made, but also how you can reduce your environmental footprint by buying clothes made from natural fibers or reusing materials that would otherwise end up in landfill.
Brisbane Fashion Festival is held between August 21-25.
Learn more about Desert Lily Vintage Click here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bundabergnow.com/2023/04/30/saras-passion-for-fashion-on-show/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- #2 Women’s Tennis Battles Over #3 Amherst, 5-2, Head To NESCAC Championship Match
- Sara’s passion for fashion on display – Bundaberg Now
- Sanibel recovery efforts seven months after Hurricane Ian
- Hypertension: deadly health problem young men live undiagnosed
- Xi Jinping’s failed dream of making China a global soccer superpower
- Health, polarization and new voters
- US urges China to stop harassing Philippine ships DW 4/29/2023
- Israel National Bike Team to Build Cycling Center in Rwanda
- Overlapping descending aorta leading to early focal vascular disease
- Indian Prime Minister Modi and US President Biden to meet Pacific Island leaders in Papua New Guinea
- Book your Bollywood Big Five tickets
- Four Illini selected during the 2023 NFL Draft, drawing six more