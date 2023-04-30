Sara’s passion for fashion on display – Bundaberg Now

After leaving the Air Force, Sara Carney turned to designing and creating clothes from recycled fabrics, and she is delighted to see her pieces featured at this year’s Brisbane Fashion Festival.

Bundaberg-based fashion designer and former RAAF member Sara Carney will showcase her ethical clothing, Desert Lily Vintage, at this year’s Brisbane Fashion Festival.

After 14 years of military service, Sara started a family and then took up sewing to care for her physical and mental health, which led her to create Desert Lily Vintage.

The Saras collection emphasizes vintage florals with 10 different styles made from quality fabrics she has collected in the Bundaberg region and then recycled to reduce waste.

Desert Lily Vintages’ sustainable and ethical approach to fashion has garnered attention and recognition, including invitations to exhibit the collection at Queensland’s premier fashion event, the Brisbane Fashion Show 2023.

I’ll be showcasing 10 different looks for the show, consisting of dresses and two-piece sets that can be interchanged from day to night, Sara said.

The Desert Lily Vintages collection offers high quality, timeless garments made from recycled fabrics, including a blend of 100% linen, vintage bedding and upcycled vintage fabrics, with fabrics and styles limited per collection.

(This) will be my first time showing my designs at such a prestigious event and I am honored to introduce myself as an emerging designer.

I feel very nervous and excited, but I try to focus only on one day at a time, otherwise it becomes very overwhelming.

Sara’s connection to the Bundaberg community, demand for quality and her principles of social and environmental sustainability drive the brand, with each outfit brought to life in her home studio in Innes Park.

It’s very intimate and it minimizes the possibility of waste and overproduction, while ensuring the customer gets the perfect fit, she said.

The garments are designed to last, becoming essentials for the seasons to come.

From air force to fashion party

While serving in the military Sara has seen first hand the impact of wasted clothing overseas and through Desert Lily Vintage she is focused on creating a more ethical way to produce and consume food. fashion.

After having kids and leaving the Air Force I was really struggling with my physical and mental health so for a 30th birthday present my husband bought me a sewing machine to help me to provide a creative outlet while I was in the trenches raising two baby boys,” Sara says.

A few years later, and with the help of the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA), I was able to pursue studies in business and fashion design, which took my passion for tailoring and fashion to the next level. .

Through Desert Lily Vintage, Sara aims to educate and inspire others to take a more sustainable and ethical approach to fashion, contributing to a more sustainable and ethical future for the industry.

I joined the RAAF when I was 17, looking for a little adventure and a way out of my hometown of Mandurah, Western Australia, she said.

During a 14-year career as a medic reaching the rank of corporal, I participated in domestic and international aeromedical evacuations, military exercises in Australia and overseas with postings in Sydney, Newcastle and Perth.

I was on operations in Afghanistan in 2008 attached to the NATO Hospital Intensive Care Unit with the Australian specialist medical team, and in 2012 served in the area of ​​operations from the Middle East as a senior medical assistant within the airbase medical practice.

I think it’s important to know not only how and where our clothes are made, but also how you can reduce your environmental footprint by buying clothes made from natural fibers or reusing materials that would otherwise end up in landfill.

Brisbane Fashion Festival is held between August 21-25.

Learn more about Desert Lily Vintage Click here.