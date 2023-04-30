Fashion
Weekend briefing: The rise of the luxury flagship
All over Manhattan, lavish luxury flagship stores are popping up with tens of thousands of square feet. At the same time, layoffs are on the rise in the fashion and media industries, and executive salaries are being disrupted. Don’t forget to subscribe to the Glossy Podcast for interviews with fashion industry leaders and episodes of Week in Review, and to the Glossy Beauty Podcast for beauty industry interviews. Danny Parisi, sr. fashion journalist
The rise of the luxury flagship
Luxury flagship stores popped up in several cities last week, including a new Thom Browne store, brands 103rd In Boston. Also, Tiffany reopened its Fifth Avenue flagship Friday, and the New York Post announced on Thursday that Louis Vuitton will open a massive new building and flagship store in Manhattan next year.
It is in addition The flagship of Louis Vuitton in China and Dior’s renovated flagship on Avenue Montaigne in Paris, both of which opened last year. In September, Herms opened a 45,000 square foot flagship store on Madison Avenue.
These flagship stores are expensive, but they can also generate big revenue. Tiffany’s Fifth Avenue flagship would account for 10% of the brand’s global revenue, for example. Luxury brands clearly see major retail investments as pathways to continued growth. Thom Browne’s parent company, Ermenegildo Zegna Group, said the brand hopes to reach 115 stores by the end of this year.
Other layoffs shake up fashion and the media
While luxury companies like LVMH are spending big on extravagant new stores, non-luxury brands are cutting costs wherever they can.
Gap crossed a second round of layoffs last week, after a reduction of 500 people in September. This time around, the company is laying off 1,800 people, citing an expected reduction in consumer spending throughout the year.
Meanwhile, in the media, Buzzfeed News Closingand Vice went through yet another round of layoffs as he ceased production of his Vice Tonight program.
Glossy has been covering the impact of layoffs for the past six months, and there’s no sign these cost-cutting measures will stop anytime soon as brands brace for continued losses.
Some fashion executives are seeing their salaries fall with sales
Salvatore Ferragamo’s sales fell 6.5% in the first quarter of the year, but that didn’t stop the company from approve a new remuneration policy which raised the salary of new CEO Marco Gobbetti. Shareholders voted to approve the change on Wednesday even after two proxy advisers, Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, advised against it.
But not all companies have gone in this direction. American Eagle Outfitters CEO Jay Schottenstein’s salary is down 34% from a year ago, matching the drop in sales, according to an AEO earnings report THURSDAY. AEO also reported that its profits were down 12%.
Overall, the average executive compensation increased by more than 20% between 2021 and 2022. But as brands continue to look for every way to cut costs, those inflated CEO salaries may start to look like a drain on brand bottom lines.
