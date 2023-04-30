Brewers find success against left-handed pitchers





MILWAUKEE — Going into Saturday night’s game against Angels left-hander Reid Detmers, the Brewers had reason to believe they could hit badly — and win.

They were batting .212 against lefties, second worst in the NL behind the Dodgers. They were also the second worst in OPS and OBP.

But in the win-loss column, Milwaukee was 4-2 against left-handed starters.

Some models end up breaking.

The Brewers scored seven points off Detmers and held on, 7-5, at American Family Field, beating Los Angeles for the second straight night.

It didn’t start auspiciously.

Detmers, in his third season, was perfect in the first two innings, recording five strikeouts. He featured what Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell called a ball slider.

The Bats came alive in the third inning, when Milwaukee took a 3-0 lead.

It was fitting for Wiemer to get the RBI. He’s the Brewers’ best hitter against lefties, hitting .350 and earning his two home runs against them. Miller scored when line drive single Willy Adames came off the glove of a Mike Trout dive.

Against southpaws, Adames just hits .167. He scored on William Contreras’ 112 mph line-drive double to left center field.

Contreras is an exception. He hits .364 against lefties, .307 overall.

We have licensed a few locations,” Counsell said. “[Detmers] left one in the middle for Contreras. We had better pitches to hit and obviously the second time we had seen it. It started with Vic having a good at-bat, Owen Miller doubled down on some tough ground that was in place and just some big hits on two by Willy and William.

In the fifth inning, Milwaukee used a walk, a single, and an error by third baseman Anthony Rendon to charge the bases with no outs. Detmers came out after walking Contreras to give the Brewers a 4-1 lead.

Milwaukee scored three more after Detmers was replaced by right-hander Andrew Wantz. Only four of Detmer’s seven points have been won.

The Brewers had issues with plate umpire Adam Beck that eventually escalated into the team’s first ejections this season.

Contreras had words with Beck after being called to end the first inning and Luke Voit lingered around the batter’s box after being called to end the second.

In the sixth inning, with the count 1-0, Adames attempted to call a timeout, but it was not granted and Beck called Jaime Barras 82 mph slider a strike. Adames expressed his displeasure and was later called for a batter’s pitch clock violation. Counsell objected and was cast. With the count at 1-2, Adames swung and missed the next pitch, yelled at Beck and ejected himself.

After the announced strike, a conversation took place between Beck and Adames, Counsell said. The Milwaukee manager thought the clock shouldn’t be running when a conversation was going on.

Unlike Detmers, Brewers starter Corbin Burnes had a rocky start to his otherwise solid outing, but he allowed just one run in six innings while striking out five. The right-hander struggled for a 23-pitch first inning, after giving up two singles to start the game. He dropped out of the run on a trout-sacrificed fly, after giving up two singles to start the fifth.

Burnes fell ill and lost 10 to 12 pounds in three days after leaving Seattle on April 17. Weakened, he nevertheless went five innings in his next outing on April 23 against the Red Sox, giving up three runs — two earned — and striking out five. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last four starts.

The 2021 NL Cy Young winner was making his first career start against the team he followed growing up in Bakersfield, California.

The Milwaukees bullpen — which entered the game with 17 straight scoreless innings and an NL-leading 2.70 ERA — faltered.

In the eighth inning, Trout went 7-3 with a Statcast-projected 428-foot homer to Elvis Peguero’s center field.

Two runners were on base with no outs when Peguero was replaced by Peter Strzelecki. Strzelecki took out Hunter Renfroe and Brandon Drury and got Taylor Ward flying.

Trout hit again in the ninth inning, with another two-run homer. It took closer Devin Williams – who came in with two outs – to close the door. He gave up a single to Shohei Ohtani, but forced Rendon on the fly to earn his fifth save in five chances.

