Ceremony for Missing Aboriginal Women in Northern Quest





The performance is scheduled for May 1, 2023 and is open to the public, according to the casino.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Washington. In an effort to help raise awareness of the 134 missing Indigenous people in Washington State, including 72 Indigenous women, the Kalispel Tribe of Indians will hold a short ceremony to honor them. The ceremony includes a red dress dance and song of honor and is scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 1, 2023. The tribute will take place at the southeast entrance of the Northern Quest Casino and Resort near Windfall. According to the tribe, the red dresses on display will remain empty, symbolizing the missing women who should wear them. One of the 72 dresses is a custom made Native American jingle dress by a member of the Kalispel tribe. Additionally, in recognition of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Day on May 5, the tribe’s charitable fund will match all donations made to the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition between May 1 and May 31 through $5,000. “In many tribal cultures, red is a color that transcends the physical world and calls to ancestors in the spiritual world,” the tribe said in a press release. “With this installation, the Kalispel Tribe and Northern Quest are bringing attention to our missing mothers, sisters and daughters, in an effort to help break the silence around this horrific outbreak.” We are proud to work with our local community to raise awareness of the plight of murdered and missing Indigenous peoples in Washington State and across the country,” said Nick Pierre, CEO of Northern Quest and member of the Kalispel Tribal Council. . These men and women are loved and missed. Many of our team members will be wearing printed red T-shirts around the station from May 1-15, as a symbolic representation of those who have been silenced. We want to do our part to end the violence and silence and restore hope for the future. The show will be open to the public, depending on the tribe. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

