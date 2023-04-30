7 collabs to watch: Haute couture at home at Milan Design Week





Missoni was just one of the fashion houses spotted at Milan Design Week. (Misoni) There has always been a synergy between luxury fashion and interior design. But if the recent Milan Design Week is any indication, the connection just keeps getting stronger. Some big names are flexing their design muscles when it comes to interiors: Fendi, Dior and Missoni, to name a few. Read on for a preview of the collections were coveted. Fendi Fashion-forward color choices include yellow micro loop, pink velvet and gray loop. (Fendi Casa) Under the direction of Silvia Venturini Fendi, this exciting new Casa collection features Christina Celestinos Octavie chairs. Inspired by the Roman landscape, design features include a rounded back (providing both comfort and sophistication) and stained wood that highlights the grain. Poulsens suspension, reinvented in metal and yellow glass. (Fendi Casa/Louis Poulsen) Other highlights include the Taiko modular sofa system by Piero Lissoni, the modular Blow Up seats designed by Controvento Studio under the direction of Gabriele Chiave and the Artichoke suspension bearing the Louis Poulsens logo. Missoni Italian fashion brand Missoni has launched a new line of poufs. (Misoni) The brand’s instantly recognizable zigzag prints and geometric patterns come to life in a surreal space with decorative visions that overcome the force of gravity, according to the Missoni website. More artistic than functional, the intricately designed poufs would instantly add glamor to any room. Our favorite, a circular stool covered in Swarovski crystals, gives off a definite disco vibe. Dior by Starck The Monsieur chair is available in several colors and materials, including a neon orange Toile de Jouy. (Stark) At the 18th century Palazzo Citterio in Milan, Dior Maison celebrated its continued collaboration with the famous designer Philippe Starck. The big reveal: A sound and light extravaganza featuring the latest iteration of Monsieur Dior’s armchair, a modern take on theclassic medallion design. Versace New from Versace, modular seating for the fashion-obsessed. (Versace) In classic Versace style, the beyond chic Zensational sofa features the brand’s signature swirls and Medusa headpiece. Fittingly, it comes in two statement options: crocodile embossed leather or baroque print jacquard. They plain Raw materials transformed into objects of desire. (Loro Piana) The work of Argentine designer and artist Cristin Mohaded: 12 towering stone structures wrapped in the fabrics of homes’ archival interiors. Similarly, the art-inspired furniture collection symbolized the preciousness of raw materials transformed into objects of desire and the importance of preservation, according to a Wallpaper think chiselled wood, undyed raw cashmere, silk velvet and vicuña. Loewe The collection includes reinvented Welsh chairs. (Loewe) Expert craftsmen from around the world have collaborated to transform Welsh chairs into sticks from humble to high. Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson, an avid collector, said Wallpaper, I have always been obsessed with them; I think these are such amazing pieces of design. The result: unique chairs dressed in paper, string, sheepskin, leather, raffia and even emergency insulation sheet. There’s something emotional about sitting on something and using it, Anderson added. Marnie X Serach The dinnerware features whimsical florals and a fresh color palette. (Marnie) Marnis’ offbeatly elegant runway collection is the inspiration for her first tableware collection with Belgian brand Serax. The result? A set of 120 hand-illustrated porcelain pieces that lives up to its name Midnight flowers. According to creative director Francesco Risso, ready-to-wear and tableware share common ground: both leave room for dialogue, materiality, tactility and sensory emotions, he said. said in a statement.

