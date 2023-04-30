The disguised coronation of kings follows the last imperial hurrah of deceased queens | Coronation of King Charles

There will, this time, be fewer crowns and less ermine than during the last imperial hurray, as described by the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles III’s coronation will be different in many ways, fulfilling the King’s stated wish to reflect the role of the monarch today and look to the future, but with a ceremony still rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry. date.

Gone is the extravagance of the five-mile processional route of 70 years ago, replaced by a truncated 1.3-mile carriage ride for the newly crowned and consecrated King and Queen from Westminster Abbey to the Palace of Buckingham.

Gone too was the graceful choreography of a sea of ​​peers, dressed in crimson and ermine, placing their crowns on their heads as monarchs were crowned in a ballet spectacle that was an undoubted theatrical highlight of days past. Because it’s a ceremony in disguise.

Queen Elizabeth II wearing the Imperial Crown and carrying the Orb and Scepter leaving Westminster Abbey at the end of her coronation ceremony. Photography: PA

Yes, there will be dukes, marquises, earls, viscounts and barons, but much, much less. The Duke of Sussex will however be present; another wandering duke in exile, the Duke of Windsor, former King Edward VIII, was clearly not invited to the ceremony for deceased queens.

But with the abolition in 1999 of the automatic right to most hereditary peerages, and space in the abbey at a premium, there will be only a handful of peers, chosen by ballot and with no spouses or partners, and vastly outnumbered by the 850 charity workers, volunteers and British Empire Medal recipients on the official Saturday guest list. There isn’t even an invitation for the Queen’s late bridesmaid Pamela Hicks, 94, whose father was Lord Mountbatten, and whose name has graced most royal guest lists for decades .

Royal historian Hugo Vickers, author of Coronation: The Crowning of Elizabeth II, said: The aristocracy is completely out. In 1953, the entire north and south transept was filled with peers and peers, in red velvet and ermine robes. Today? Maybe 25-40 reps only.

When you had a queen alone, all peers and peers put on their crowns as she was crowned with a cry of God save the queen. It was the most fantastic sight; the arms of the peeresses in their long white gloves were like swans as they raised them above their heads, all putting on their crowns. We lost that, well never get it back.

In his seminal biography of Queen Elizabeth II, the late historian Professor Ben Pimlott described her coronation in the final days of the British Empire and the birth of the Commonwealth as seen as a celebration of the continuity of Great Britain. Britain as a great power. But it was also, according to him, the last great imperial parade: a magnificent funeral tribute to a world order that was coming to an end.

It was an incredible sight for post-war, bomb-scarred Britain, where food rationing and conscription still existed.

The late Queen driving through Trafalgar Square in her horse-drawn carriage en route to her coronation. Photo: Mirrorpix/Getty Images

At the time, reflecting Britain’s high rank as a world power, 8,251 guests crammed into Westminster Abbey, with some stalls 11 levels high. Outside, stands were erected for 96,000 paying guests, while hundreds of thousands more lined the course. The grand procession from Westminster Abbey stretched for two and a half miles and was made up of 12,000 servicemen, taking more than 45 minutes to pass each fixed point. Troops marched 12 abreast to the rhythm provided by 24 marching military bands. Ten Commonwealth Prime Ministers, led by Sir Winston Churchill, were transported in open-top cars.

The coronation of late queens could, in retrospect, be described as the last imperial hurray, said Dr. Bob Morris, senior research associate at UCL Constitution Unit and the author of a research paper titled The Coronation of Charles III, said.

On Saturday, around 5,000 soldiers will be involved, with a much shorter carriage procession. The appetite for a three-hour Christian service and coronation is a church service, the anointing with holy oil and the taking of communion can be diminished in a much more diverse and secular country.

Queen Elizabeth II poses on her coronation day. Photography: Intercontinental/AFP/Getty Images

The 2021 census showed that for the first time less than half the population of England and Wales (46.2%) identified as Christian, with more than a third of the people of England and Wales (37.2%) saying they had no religion. . In 1953, not only was going to church much more routine, but a third of people believed the queen had been chosen by God.

Shortening the service while retaining all the elements hitherto considered essential will not have been an easy task. Certain rituals must be incorporated according to the Liber Regalis, the 14th century manuscript that has been the instruction manual for all coronations since.

The Recognition, where Charles is presented as the undisputed king; the oath; anointing with chrism; investiture with insignia symbolizing royal and chivalrous values ​​and virtues; the coronation, the enthronement then the homage are at the center of the ceremony. It’s not just fun and fun. Its very important. And you can be sure the King takes that very seriously, Vickers said.

Outside of these rituals, the creed may be read, the communion service shortened, and tributes kept to a minimum. The Prince of Wales will pay tribute. The tradition of peers paying individual tributes, which is really a feudal relic, was curtailed in 1902, when a system where only the most senior peer of each gradation pays tribute was introduced. Morris speculated that the tribute could be further reduced.

While there may be many disappointed peers and parliamentarians, there were 8,251 people at Westminster Abbey in 1953, down from around 2,000 this time around, the one ubiquitous guest, lurking in every nook and cranny of the Abbey, will be the camera, Vickers said.

The late Queen only reluctantly agreed to the BBC filming, leading to a broadcasting revolution. Around 2.5 million devices were purchased in the two months leading up to his coronation, which were watched by around 27 million in Britain alone. It was, in Pimlott’s words, the baptism of a new type of mass participation in national events that forever changed the way royalty would be perceived.

Even then, strict rules were imposed, with fixed cameras limited and close-ups prohibited. A censor on site ensured that no camera zoomed too close to the young queen. The sacred moment of the anointing, which took place under a silk canopy held by four Garter Knights, was not allowed to be shown at all. The queen was also not seen taking communion.

Westminster Abbey closed to the public on April 25 this year for preparations for May 6. But in 1953, it was closed from January 1 before the June 2 ceremony and remained closed about four months after for the dismantling of the spectator stands and the theater platform.

Approximately 450 tons of structural steel, 132,000 cubic feet of timber, and 1,350,000 feet of tubular scaffolding were used, with a tram line installed along the center aisle to transport equipment.

Tiered stands were also erected along part of the procession route, for which spectators could purchase tickets. The whole operation cost the equivalent of 20.5 million in today’s money.

Coronations are constantly evolving. The king made it clear that he would be one for the modern age. He really sees his coronation as once again the UK’s showcase to the world, Vickers said, because we do it very well, and we did it extremely well at the Queen’s funeral.