Strictly’s Janette Manrara dances in wedding dress as she marks special occasion





Janette Manrara may not be pulling off some of her most jaw-dropping dance moves considering she’s carrying her first child, but that still hasn’t stopped her from celebrating International Dance Day. To mark this day, which holds a special place in her heart, she shared a clip from another very important day for her: her wedding day. As you can see in the clip below, Janette could move easily in her stunning wedding dress as she made some energetic moves that earned her the nickname ‘The Latin Sensation’. WATCH: Janette Manrara dances in her wedding dress The star had three wedding ceremonies, one in the UK where she lives with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec and two others in their home countries of the United States and Slovenia respectively. In her caption, she revealed the video was shot at her wedding in Miami as she wrote about how important the art form is to herself. MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec packs on PDA with wife Janette in new ‘baby moon’ update She wrote, “It’s #InternationalDanceDay for everyone around the world! Here’s [a] clip of me dancing at our wedding in miami with my uncles to the music that started it all for me as a kid, salsa!! Dancing is for everyone and everyone should have a little boogie for themselves today (and everyday) to celebrate the total joy dancing brings to all of our souls!” Her fans were quick to comment, as one said, “You look stunning in your wedding dress, what a proud moment for your whole family. Happy International Dance Day. Love to dance any excuse and I’ll dance all day.” while a second wrote, “Excellent moves and music.” Janette and Aljaz spending time in Slovenia A third added: “Lucky to have worked in contemporary dance for the last 40 years (can’t believe it’s that long!!!). You and the other strict team brought so much joy to so many people. Thank you”, and a fourth commented: “Love it! My husband and I met at a salsa party. Sadly not in Miami in the cold north of England.” Janette and Aljaz are currently in Slovenia enjoying a vacation before their little bundle of joy arrives, and Janette shared some great photos of her child husband while they were away. Captioning the post, Janette wrote, “Little @aljazskorjanec,” alongside a white love heart emoji. The It Takes Two host also added the song Better Together, by Jack Johnson, to the adorable update. A cute shot captured by the presenter showed baby Aljaz driving a small red car. Another showed him cycling in the sun! Others have captured him spending time with other family members and sitting in a paddling pool. Planning your wedding? Sign up for HELLO!s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budgeting help, wedding inspiration and real-life stories straight to your inbox.

