Tom Ford leaves his eponymous fashion brand for a film career





Tom Ford, 61, is leaving the design house he founded in 2005 after selling it to conglomerate Este Lauder last November for around 2.52 billion.

Tom Ford is retiring from the eponymous brand he co-founded nearly 20 years ago. The American fashion designer established the Tom Ford design house in 2005 and sold it to Este Lauder last November for $2.8 billion (about $2.52 billion). The other co-founder of the brand, Domenico de Sole, is also stepping down, to be replaced by Guillaume Jesel, who becomes managing director and president. Tom Ford himself will see his vacant role as creative director filled by his longtime associate Peter Hawkings. The Tom Ford brand has enjoyed great success and includes a well-regarded fashion line and a lucrative beauty branch as well as an eyewear business through a licensing agreement with the Italian Marcolin Group. They will continue to manufacture and sell the eyewear, while Este Lauder will manage the cosmetics and fragrance businesses, while Italian menswear group Ermenegildo Zegna will be responsible for men’s and women’s fashion after acquiring a licensing deal of 30 years that allows them to use the Tom Brand and Ford Brand. Ford was thought to be staying until the end of the year but, in a surprise move this week, he released a final collection, featuring 1990s models wearing archival designs from the past 13 years. The 61-year-old has been a big name in fashion for years, gaining international fame after joining Gucci in 1990. He quickly rose through the ranks and was named creative director in 1994, credited with saving the brand Italian from bankruptcy. revitalizing it with her glamorous and highly coveted designs, starting with her best-selling 1995 collection. It has sometimes been criticized for its provocative approach to brand identity and sexually suggestive advertisements. In 2003, an advertising campaign featuring a model with shaved pubic hair in the shape of the Guccis logo was nearly banned in the UK. Ford left Gucci the following year to launch his own brand, telling Womens Wear Daily at the time that the decision was about control. Peter Hawkings joined Gucci when Ford was at the helm in 1998, before joining brand colleague Tom Ford in 2006. In Peter Hawkings, the brand found the perfect creative director. In a separate statement, it was announced that Tom Ford would be working more in the film industry through his production company, Fade to Black. He has already directed successful films, including A Single Man in 2009, which he wrote, produced and directed, and Nocturnal Animals, with Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal, in 2016.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/culture/2023/04/30/tom-ford-leaves-his-eponymous-fashion-label-for-a-film-career The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

