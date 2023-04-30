Fashion
From dress code to reading list: everything you need to know about the coronation of King Charles III
According to The New York Times, a coronation can refer to both the literal act of placing a crown on a monarch’s head as well as the religious ceremony in which a sovereign is crowned.
Let’s answer questions from ordinary men about this great royal affair. Who will attend, who will not attend, the dress code, the performances… everything is answered below.
Time
King Charles’ coronation service is due to start at 11 a.m. London time, meaning it will start very early in the morning in the US – 6 a.m. East Coast, 3 a.m. West Coast .
where to watch
If you’re in Britain, you won’t have to look far. BBC, ITV and Sky News are all expected to broadcast the ceremony live. Other UK and US TV stations have yet to announce their plans.
The Coronation Concert, an event produced and broadcast by the BBC, is due to take place on Sunday May 7 at Windsor Castle. The concert will be watched by members of the public. Of these hopefuls, 5,000 have been selected; those who have been selected are asked to bring the plus-one they “nominated” during the application process.
Concert
The full lineup has yet to be confirmed, but Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli are reportedly performing. According to the sources, Adele and Elton John sent in their regrets, citing scheduling conflicts, and Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and the Spice Girls also declined invitations to perform.
Sonam Kapoor will be joined by actor Tom Cruise and Pooh who will appear alongside ‘Dynasty’ star Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls and dancer Oti Mabuse in a series of pre-recorded VTs in which they will reveal “facts about the king” for the coronation, which will honor King Charles’s accession to the throne.
Megane
A question mark hung for months over whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would make the trip from California to London for the big day. Finally, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a cut statement that Prince Harry will attend the coronation – alone. Meghan will stay in the US with the couple’s children, Prince Archie, who will be 4 on coronation day, and Princess Lilibet, 1. This will be the first time Prince Harry has been seen with the royal family since his memoir bomb. , “Spare”, was released in January.
Invite
The coronation is a state ceremony, so the government carefully manages the guest list, and only some 2,000 attendees were invited. The list consists mostly of royals, including little ones, like Prince George, 9, and his even younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. There is also a select group of former prime ministers and members of parliament, world leaders, foreign monarchs and religious leaders.
Code name
Operation Golden Orb, of course.
crown weight
Physically? Just over two books.
Is there a coronation dress code?
Although Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was full of glamor and tiaras, in keeping with King Charles’ modernized monarchy theme, this one will look more like the Casual Friday version of a coronation. Members of the House of Lords were instructed to exchange their special crimson velvet coronation robes and coronets (silver hoops with ermine trim and velvet linings) for street dress or the standard robes that they wear for the opening of Parliament. Regular guests will wear (if female) “day dress” or (if male) either a frock coat, suit or military uniform. In both cases, “celebratory national dress” is also allowed, as are “decorations” (probably that military/state type means, no tinsel). Even hats are optional.
Is there an official playlist?
Yeah, and Boney M.’s “Daddy Cool” is the second song on it. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport, a real department of the real UK government, has released a playlist of 27 songs for the coronation celebration – without skips – which includes some songs that Charles could possibly sing under the shower (“Come Together” by the Beatles, “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie) and others he certainly doesn’t know (“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush). Fingers crossed for a royal cover of the Spice Girls classic “Say You’ll Be There”.
There may be additions and subtractions to this existing plan in the coming days.
