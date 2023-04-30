Breaking stereotypes: Men wear denim skirts in Delhi metro, video goes viral. Show





Image source: INSTAGRAM Men wear denim skirts in the Delhi metro New trends : Delhi’s metro has once again become the talk of the town with a viral video featuring two men wearing skirts on their metro ride. The video, which was shared on Instagram by a user named Sameer Khan, shows him and his friend Bhavya wearing denim skirts for their commute. The video garnered over 775,000 views, 75,000 likes and garnered a plethora of reactions from netizens. While some praised the duo’s fashion statement, others questioned societal norms surrounding gendered clothing. A user asked why the lungi, a traditional garment worn by men in India, is considered acceptable while skirts are not. Another user praised the comfort and versatility of the skirts and encouraged everyone to wear them. The video gained attention for its promotion of gender-neutral clothing and breaking stereotypes. The video also sparked conversations about the safety of people choosing to dress outside of traditional gender norms. While Sameer and Bhavya have received positive attention for their fashion statement, it’s important to recognize that not everyone may have the same opinion or experience. “Trying to normalize has woken up some nonsense. This needs to stop,” one user commented. “Things only happen in Delhi Metro,” another user wrote. “I guess men used to wear skirts! Right? So why bullshit; (GROW UP!!,” a third user remarked. “Why do they care when the lungi serve the same purpose???” a fourth asked. Watch the viral video of men wearing denim skirts in the Delhi metro here: Read more new trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/trending/news/men-wear-denim-skirts-on-delhi-metro-video-goes-viral-watch-2023-04-30-867999

