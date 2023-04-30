Fashion
Virtual models created with AI are raising fears in the fashion workforce
Levis’ plan to test virtual clothing designs generated by artificial intelligence prompted a swift reaction in the industry late last month. While the furor focused primarily on diversity issues, the retailers’ proposal also sparked other concerns that had been simmering in the industry for years.
Some critics of Levi Strauss & Co.’s partnership with artificial intelligence design firm Lalaland.ai, which aimed to show online shoppers different types of people wearing Levis clothing, have accused the retailer of seeking to narrowly costs representation issues that may push professional models out of their jobs in the process.
When you have to hire a model, book an agency, have a stylist, do the makeup, feed them on set, it all costs money, said Shawn Grain Carter, professor of fashion business management at the Fashion Institute. of Technology in New York. Make no mistake, Levis does it because it saves them money.
A Lévis spokesperson referred to a statement in which the company denied any intention to cut costs with the project. The retailer said the AI models it plans to introduce will supplement but not replace its photo shoots with live models. Lalaland did not respond to a request for comment.
Worries about technology displacing human labor aren’t new, and they’re far from unique to the fashion workforce. But while AI has been used in fashion for years, some workers are watching its expansion into space with growing concern.
Yanii Gough, model and founder of Yanii Models, where she works with more than 100 models, said many are still dying to get back to consistency as the industry re-emerges from pandemic-related disruption.
With the rise of AI modeling companies, clients can just email the agency and say, Hey, this is exactly what I’m looking for, and someone will find that person, a she says, referring to companies that book models for everything from photo shoots to fittings.
There is precedent for concerns like Goughs.
Shuduestablished in 2017 and considered the world’s first digital model, has booked gigs over the past year with high-end brands such as BMW And Louis Vuitton. Shudu, who was conceived as a black woman, also sparked criticism to The Digitals, the AI modeling agency that created her, and its founder, Cameron-James Wilson, who is white.
Today, options continue to expand for brands and advertisers looking to use AI to market and sell apparel. In addition to Lalaland, there’s also Deep Agency, a new AI startup that allows users to create a virtual photo shoot with synthetic models or an AI version of a real person.
Gough said she’s also worried about images of models being used without their permission via AI, a concern that Sara Ziff, founder of a nonprofit advocacy group called Model Alliance, also has. said to hear.
Fitted models could be replaced by AI body scans, she said, adding that those models who try on clothes for designers and manufacturers to verify size and silhouettes are already calling out her organization in numbers. croissant.
Ziff said some have complained that companies hire them to perform body scans, which can form the basis of product development without their knowledge or receive compensation.
So they’re able to design the clothes virtually using a scan of the model’s body, rather than having to book the model in person, said Ziff, who declined to provide examples, citing Model Alliances’ policy of to maintain an anonymous hotline for industrial workers. report complaints.
Fashion brands have championed their AI efforts as add-ons that benefit shoppers, and AI design studios and agencies working in the space also describe their efforts as complementary. The founders of Lalalands, for example, said they created the company to sustainably increase representation in fashion.
Agents and management companies who book models for the types of jobs Ziff describes don’t have a legal obligation to tell them their body scans could be used on more projects without compensation, she said. declared. Ziff is advocating for New York’s fashion worker bill, which she says would require agencies to more fully disclose the scope of work and compensation.
The current law leaves a gray area around models’ rights to organize unions, Ziff added, resulting in limited labor protections.
Since most models are considered independent contractors, many are at increased risk of being sued or facing retaliation from their agencies. Representatives of other professionals in the creative fields, such as the Writers Guild of Americahave the power to come up with standards and best practices for the use of AI in their industries.
Meanwhile, AI models have become so realistic that it is already impossible for many consumers to distinguish them from images of humans. Ashley France, an influencer who has criticized Levis’ partnership with Lalaland, said she hopes regulators will intervene.
The same way we have to put a PSA that’s an advertisement, or something is a dietary supplement or now luckily something is photoshopped, I feel like it should be the same type of regulation, said France.
