Do you encounter fashion uncertainties? Opt for a capsule wardrobe | Columnists

Wardrobes change, evolve, grow, just like their owners. If you’re like me, your style is constantly changing. It’s hard to be consistent with what I’m wearing.

One day I’ll be swayed by a TikTok where the designer is wearing a 70s-inspired outfit and the next day I might be in the minimalist look with neutral colors. I alternate between maximalism with my accessories or maintaining class with a simple gold necklace.

My biggest problem is when I go shopping and find a unique piece, but I can’t justify buying it because most of my clothes are unique pieces and difficult to style on a daily basis.

When I started having trouble imagining other ways to style a piece for more than one specific outfit, I knew I had a few issues:

1. My shopping addiction masked by retail therapy was spiraling out of control.

2. It’s not a realistic way to buy clothes.

3. I need some order in my wardrobe.

It was a little painful to come to this realization in the middle of a Goodwill on a random Saturday, but it was necessary. I was trying to figure out how to solve all these problems when I remembered the perfect solution: a capsule wardrobe!

Basically, a capsule wardrobe where you organize around 20-50 pieces (not including socks or the unnameable, of course) that are only interchangeable. This allows you to get more out of your clothes, buy less, and have an easier time styling everything you own.

The best part is that there’s no one set way to have a capsule wardrobe. It is fully customizable.

I was a bit put off by the idea because the stereotypical capsule wardrobe has exclusively neutral-toned clothes and is quite minimalist. But that doesn’t have to be the case. You don’t have to stick to one style. You can stick to one color palette, certain silhouettes, really whatever you want. The goal is to buy as little as possible and easily interchangeable clothes.

However, when you have a capsule wardrobe and are looking for a new item, the best questions to ask yourself are:

Do I already have a part similar to this?

Will this last me long?

Is it timeless (will it stay cool regardless of current trends)?

Can I think of at least five different ways to style this off the top of my head?

With a capsule wardrobe, you aim to maintain consistency. If you stick to timeless looks and pieces, your clothes can last for years.

Another thing to consider when buying clothes is to invest a little more in your pieces, making sure they are of high quality. Although these clothes may be a little more expensive, you are buying fewer clothes than you normally would. Thus, your purchase budget may be a little higher.

A capsule wardrobe is the perfect way for me to set up my wardrobe, especially heading into college in the coming year. It’s the perfect building block for me to start organizing my closet that will grow with me into my adult life and I can start perfecting my style.

But I’m so excited to start once I figure out how to quit my shopping addiction. It is still a work in progress.

Olivia Rankin is a senior at Eisenhower High School.