I’m an 80 year old bride and I wore a bandeau dress on my big day – I only have a few years left and I want to enjoy it





AN 80-year-old grandmother who won’t leave the house unless she’s wearing heels has revealed she wore a form-fitting bandeau dress to her wedding. Janet Merryman has urged other women her age to try their luck after getting engaged to her 60-year-old fiancé. 2 Janet urged other women her age to ‘take a chance’ on happiness Credit: tiktok/@theonlydanij/ 2 The girl won’t leave the house unless she wears heels Credit: tiktok/@theonlydanij/ The stylish nan went shopping with her granddaughter a few weeks ago and picked out three dresses first. However, she fell in love with the first one she tried on and wore it on her special day this weekend. It was a white dress with a corset-inspired bandeau top and a leg slit extending to the thigh. Janet said: If there are 80-year-old women, take a chance. That’s all I can say. That’s what I’m doing. I don’t have many years left and I’m happy now. She shared her story in hopes that she will encourage other women her age to give happiness a chance without worrying about being too old. Janet said hello america: Did I ever think I would get married at 80? Absolutely not. According to his granddaughter Danielle Jeffersonother brides in the wedding dress shop stopped what they were doing to admire Janet. The housewife remembers: Honestly, it was heart-warming. I am so happy for her. I love how happy she is and that she has found love, especially at her age. Janet met her first husband when she was 15, but he tragically committed suicide 16 years ago. After a battle with colon cancer and the discovery of a blood clot in her lung, the nana didn’t think she was sitting here today. She found herself increasingly alone over the years until she struck up a friendship with her neighbor in Philadelphia, USA. The couple started out having lunch together and gradually grew closer, before kissing one day and realizing they had something special. They tied the knot over the weekend and Janet paired her dress with traditional bridal hair and a pair of heels. Danielle beamed: She wears heels every day and literally won’t leave the house without them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/7999860/nan-got-married-80-wedding-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos