Haaland scores his 50th goal of the season





Erling Haaland achieved another incredible record by scoring his 50th goal of the season for Manchester City in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Fulham.

The City striker’s penalty against Fulham after just two minutes saw him become the first Premier League player to score half a century of goals in all competitions. Haaland reached the milestone in 44 games scoring 34 in the Premier League, 12 in the Champions League, three in the FA Cup and one in the Carabao Cup. SEE THE HAALAND RANGE He also extends his record as the Premier League player to have scored the most goals in a single season, having already surpassed the previous record of 44 held by both Ruud van Nistelrooy in the 2002/03 campaign and Mohamed Salah. in 2017/18. The 22-year-old is already City’s top scorer in a single campaign, having passed Tommy Johnson’s tally of 38, which has existed since 1929. All of Johnsons goals this season have come in the league and Haaland could still top that tally to set another club record for league goal. Among other records, the Norwegian is also the first player to score in each of his first four Premier League away games and became the first to score hat-tricks in three consecutive home matches. Congratulations to Erling for reaching another amazing milestone!

