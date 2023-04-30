From ISIS to It Girl: A British woman who joined ISIS becomes a fashion blogger





A Briton who traveled to Syria to join Islamic State in 2014 aged 26 is trying to change careers and cast herself as the next big thing in online fashion spaces. Tareena Shakil first came to public attention after leaving the UK for Syria in 2014 with her 14-month-old son to join Islamic State. However, she quickly decided she was unhappy with her new life as a female member of the jihadist militant group and fled Syria for Turkey after just three months. Shakil was arrested on her return to the UK, and although at first she claimed she had been kidnapped and taken to Syria against her will, it was later discovered that she had indeed reached Syria from his own free will. It was also revealed that during her three months with ISIS, she lived with a group of women who were all waiting for an arranged marriage with ISIS fighters. She was eventually charged with four years in prison for joining ISIS and an additional two years for encouraging others to commit acts of terror via social media posts. As part of her sentence, she had to undergo a deradicalization program. From ISIS to It Girl Since her release from prison in 2019, Shakil has given numerous TV interviews and publicly addressed the photos of herself with AK47s, as well as her shock at being sentenced to prison. Now, perhaps tired of being known for her ISIS efforts, Shakil has decided to become a fashion influencer, posting online as “That Girl Tam Tam.” Among the posts she shares are fashion-inspired posts, outfit ideas, and photos and videos from her travels around the world. It seems that her adventures in Syria have not deterred her from traveling since since her release from prison, she has traveled to Spain, Italy, Albania and Morocco.” And, in a somewhat ironic decision, the description section of her Instagram page bears the quote: “If you know who you are, how can they tell you the difference?”

