The rising trends of the alternative bride in 2023.

When we hear the words wedding dressmost of us think of a very specific image: a large skirt, a long train and a veil, all in a brilliant shade of white (probably lace).

You can blame Queen Victoria for that. She popularized the big white dress at her marriage to Prince Albert in 1840, during which she wore a ruffled, lace, and cream-colored number accented with jeweled embellishments and a dramatic long veil. Before that, Western brides often wore colorful dresses they could wear again and again, but there was something about the sheerness of Victoria’s white dress that stuck out. Not only did the color symbolize innocence, but it conveyed wealth after all, only a wealthy bride could afford to keep a sparkling white dress. By the end of World War II, the great white dress had officially caught on among America’s middle class, who, thanks to the post-war economic boom, could finally afford a large, single-use statement piece. And even though fashion has become much more risque and laid-back since then, the white dress has stuck.

It’s so ingrained in our culture that a bride is a woman in a white dress, Brides Editorial Director Rello Duffy told me. It’s hard to shake. It’s what we grew up seeing in all of our TV shows and movies. This is what we imagined for ourselves.

But the Great White Dress is also evolving. Thanks to a combination of shifting social norms, runway trends and royal fashion choices, brides are looking for something a little more unusual.. The pandemic has had some influence: According to a 2021 survey by Brides and Investopedia, the COVID era has inspired a particular interest in combining classic and unconventional styles, leading 28% of couples to say they plan to wear an atypical alternative to white dresses and suits. Only 40% of these brides planned to wear a veil. Meanwhile, look for colorful wedding items, namely dressesincreased by 223 percent on Etsy between 2020 and 2021. Pink seems to be a particularly popular the color of the dress, just like Red and blue.

You can see these neo-traditional trends up close at Loulette, an all-in-one custom bridal boutique tucked away in the corner of a warehouse in New York City. You’ll find jumpsuits, tops, pants, and skirts that you can mix and match, plus a fleet of distinctive dresses in sizes and fits for all genders. There is Steve, a gorgeous floor-length black dress with a dizzying slit. Or Bowie, a light pink metallic jumpsuit. THE Olivia pants goes perfectly with the Jane tie front topand looks great on masculine bodies, while the particularly short, tousled Jillians got you covered if you want to walk down the aisle looking like a cloud. Naturally, many of the items in the stores are available in white, but if you want something lilac or emerald green, Loulette will be happy to dye it the color of your choice.

We just want to give our customers options and make them feel comfortable, Marteal Mayer, owner of Loulette, told me. Don’t put them in this typecast princess bride Or say yes to the dress mold that we have been fed forever. I don’t think it’s the average girl anymore, or the person, or the human.

As Duffy, the editor of Brides, said, saw people straying from what’s super traditional if it didn’t fit their vibe or personality. Even Davids Bridal, the standard-bearer of this kind of thing, is on board: it now offers a whole section of dress alternatives in the form of separate skirts, tops and trousers, as well as jumpsuits and trouser sets for those who I can’t really see myself in a Queen Victoria.

I recently scanned Loulette with a colleague and bride-to-be looking for something different from the traditional white dress. Like many recent brides, she knew she wanted something short, fun, and simple: Carrie Bradshaw’s Court Wedding Suit Since the first sex and the city the film was his inspiration. While she was browsing, another colleague, who is no stranger to the bucking tradition, told me how easy it was to design her dream wedding jumpsuit at Loulette. When I’m looking to dress up, I’m already a lot more excited about jumpsuits than traditional dresses, she says. It seemed obvious that I would go with what I like for my own wedding, rather than trying to like something big, poofy, or bridal-aggressive. Her jumpsuit with custom pants and tops is already on order.

Jumpsuits are especially appealing to today’s stripped-down brides, Duffy said. Pantsuit sets are too: Elle Cashin recently pointed it out in Brides, writing that in addition to being fashionable, they are also an acknowledgment that every bride is different and, therefore, wants to express herself in the way that best suits her aesthetic. Gen Z brides are equal would have opted for beach clothes with the so-called bridal bikinisAnd nude wedding dressessheer and quite revealing garments are, as Vogue recently said, on an unstoppable rise. These totally non-traditional options reflect a broader trend not just in fashion, but across the post-pandemic wedding industry as a whole: While many marriage customs remain, couples are increasingly looking for ways to appropriate them.

But while things like pantsuits and bridal bikinis represent a sleeker, more streamlined alternative to the big white dress, Duffy said, the pandemic has also reignited people’s interest in grand, over-the-top looks, like the cascading Loulettes, voluminous Natalie dress (perhaps the only thing in Loulette that Queen Victoria would wear). It makes sense: After being stuck in yoga pants and sweatshirts during the pandemic, Mayer said, her clients are ready to do it again, often with a larger-than-life look.

Another way for brides to go all out is to buy not one, but several wedding outfits, in some cases for entire days. travel blogger Lesley Murphy said she spent two years Putting together your wedding week outfits is a far cry from the one-size-fits-all dress that brides have historically worn. It’s pretty common to see an outfit change happen, Duffy explained. Which is so funny because I got married. I was a pandemic bride. I got married in 2020 and then in 2021. I wore the same dress all day. This is already such a change.

To meet the demand, Loulette has a category called Elope + Party + Casual, which includes short dresses, a short linen jumpsuitand one short sweatshirt who says I fucking do. Davids Bridal also offers hyper-specific outfit categories like After Party and Farewell Brunch.

But while we have seen different lengths and styles proliferate, the traditional elements of bridal fashion remain. We grew up with the traditional costume, explained Mayer. I don’t think that dream is dead for a lot of people. This is especially true when it comes to color, as tinted options are becoming increasingly popular, white wedding looks still reign supreme, even at Loulette. I always give myself permission to do a crazy, colorful dress, Mayer said, referring to a rainbow metallic off shoulder floor length dress she designed. It’s never the bestseller. This is simply not the case. Moms don’t want color, she noticed. It shatters their white dress dreams. The monarchy strikes Again.