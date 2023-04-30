Croatia celebrates men’s clothing with first euro coins





Croatia issued its first two commemorative coins denominated in euros on April 18, less than four months after adopting the euro. The pieces honor a fashion accessory that owes its name to the Croats, the tie, precursor of the tie. The Croatian National Bank and the Croatian Mint jointly issued the two coins, which complement each other. The £6 2 oz .9999 fine silver Brilliant Uncirculated coin complements a £100 1 oz .9999 fine gold uncirculated coin on the same theme, Croatia’s contribution to men’s fashion. The gold coin is meant to be placed inside a tie-shaped hole in the silver coin. Artist Nikola Vudrag designed the pieces. The gold coin is shaped like a tie or tie. The obverse depicts a modern diagonal striped tie with stripes alternating between polished and frosted surfaces. The polished stripes bear the legend REPUBLIKA HRVATSKA / 100 EURO / 2023. Inspired by the original Croatian cavalry neckties, the reverse of the gold coin features large tiles, also alternately polished and frosted. The obverse of the silver coin depicts three Croatian horsemen of the French regiment of 1667, depicted from head to hips, the soldier on the left facing the viewer, the others facing left. The casually tied tie is highlighted as part of their uniform. Border legends read TO CROATIAN / REPUBLIKA HRVATSKA 6 EURO 2023. The silver reverse features details of the chest of a formally dressed man wearing a shirt and jacket. The scene on the silver coin is not over until the gold coin is inserted. The gold coin weighs 31.103 grams and no dimensions are given. The silver coin weighs 62.207 grams and measures 60 millimeters in diameter. Mintages of the coins are limited to 500 copies each, and they are sold in sets for €4,020.87 (approximately US$4,413), direct from the Croatian currency. The price will change daily depending on the value of the precious metals. Login with Coin World:

