Fashion
Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala, a look back at fashion’s weirdest moments
The Met Gala 2023 is almost here! And when it comes to fashion, nothing beats the extravagant looks that celebrities wear to the event. So ahead of the most coveted fashion event, let’s take a trip down memory lane and take a look at the most bizarre fashion moments from the Met Gala Red Carpet.
Kim Kardashian
In 2021, Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala in a head-to-toe black ensemble by Balenciaga. The outfit featured a long-sleeved turtleneck bodysuit worn under a t-shirt dress with a long pleated train. She completed the look with jersey boots, gloves and a mask that covered her entire face.
Rihanna
THE pop star managed to steal the show in her giant canary yellow dress. The set included a yellow fur-lined cape with gold floral scrollwork and a long train. In keeping with the 2015 Met Gala theme, China: Through the Looking Glass, the dress was designed by Beijing-based designer Guo Pei.
Priyanka Chopra
THE Citadel the actor attended the 2019 Met Gala in a dramatic performance Dior dress with a fur cape and a corseted bodice. She opted for a bold mauve lip, silver eyeshadow and bronzer, and styled her hair in a messy bun. Many have compared his look to the Mad Hatter of Alice in Wonderland.
Jared Leto
Jared Leto wore a head-to-toe red ensemble with embellishments at the 2019 Met Gala. What was most striking was that he wore a replica of his head as an accessory. Designed by Alessandro Michele for Gucci, the outfit created a social media frenzy with users creating meme-worthy content.
Cardi B
In 2019, the rapper Cardi B arrived in a huge quilted and feathered dress by Thom Browne. The high-necked dress circled the rapper’s head and had sleeves that reached down to her fingertips. What stood out was the 10ft long train which required a few attendants to haul it up the steps of the Met.
Katy Perry
The American singer arrived at the 2019 Met Gala in a chandelier costume with chandeliers around her head and waist. She looked like the The beauty and the Beast Lumière in her custom Moschino dress. Her outfit fit perfectly with the theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion.
Peter Kim
Kim Petras donned a Collina Strada gown with a 3D horsehead strapless top and dramatic printed skirt for the 2021 Met Gala. She teamed the look with a long braidwhich added to the punch factor.
Lady Gaga
In 2021, Lady Gaga showed up to the Met Gala in a huge hot pink Brandon Maxwell dress with a cascading train and matching jumbo bow on her head. She then gave a live performance and delivered four outfit changes on the red carpet.
