Fashion
Anita Turner, Where did you find that white dress?
You could say that fashion and design are in the blood of Anita Turner, a right of passage associated with a legendary family name that has contributed so much to our fashion stories.
Daughter of the famous New Zealand fashion designer and co-founder of New Zealand Bridal Magazine Vinka Lucas, Anita grew up surrounded by the glamor and grind of the industry.
Fast forward to the present day, Anita managed Vinka design and creative director of Vinka Brides since 2009.
While the majority of locally designed bridal wear is made overseas these days, Anita has upheld her mothers legacy of intricate detailing and high production standards by choosing to maintain the ethos of the brand of sourcing its own fabrics and laces, and making everything from its small and dedicated team of experts at its Queen St.
The family business also extends to a new generation, Anitas’ daughter Helena, who now handles marketing and public relations.
Today, Anita inspires her client by offering a clever blend of modernity without sacrificing the unapologetic glamor the brand is synonymous with, thanks to the legend that is Vinka.
Tell us about a typical working day for you.
My typical working day always starts with a nice hot cup of tea and a check-in with the team to go over our production schedule and the clients we’re working with that day. We usually have several fittings and/or client consultations during the day. I aim to do as much styling and applique as I can between dates, however, I usually stay a bit late or bring work home where I can create uninterrupted. The lace styling and the finer details and the draping are my favorite parts of the process.
Glamor is an integral part of Vinka Design’s DNA. What does glamor mean to you?
You can be glamorous, so why be ordinary? For me, glamorous means polished and elegant, making a memorable statement for the right reasons. It is something you aspire to be or hope to inspire others to be.
Given the nature of the business and its level of activity, where do you go to find a moment of quiet respite?
Sunday morning in bed with yet another cup of tea, a good book and some chocolates. That, and on the golf course. Good books and a round of golf are my two happy places to recharge my batteries.
You recently launched a line of evening dresses that suit modern and playful brides well. What sparked the inspiration behind these?
Brides love the idea of having a bold and statement wedding dress, however, even though the dress is incredibly impactful, it can often be impractical to get on the dance floor. Additionally, the wedding dress needs of brides change with the style of their weddings; Destination islands, urban getaways, elopements, and more. With that in mind, we wanted to create versatile and statement looks to inspire brides that complement their personalities and unique weddings.
The past three years have been difficult on many fronts. What was the most difficult part of this period for you and how did you overcome it?
My God, Covid was just horrible for everyone. The wedding industry has been hit hard and we have felt devastated that our wives were unable to plan, see their families and have their plans upended at all times. We got creative and did what we always wanted to do, but never had the time. We have completely renovated our workshop and transformed our space into something we have always dreamed of. That and try to maintain a positive attitude.
What is the biggest lesson you learned from your mother?
So many lessons! Some favorites would be: don’t be afraid and go for it; don’t cut corners. Vinka has always taught me to look for quality, to focus on details and, of course, to take care of our staff.
Who were your style icons growing up, and why?
What is your favorite dish that you like to prepare or is there a dish that you like to eat and that makes you feel good?
The Croatian cuisine that Mom cooked was always simple but full of flavor. A personal favourite, believe it or not, has always been silver beets and potatoes cooked with olive oil, Vegeta and lots of pepper.
What have you been listening to lately?
Two Feet, Paradis and OneRepublic.
What have you read?
What haven’t I read? I love Ken Follett, Terry Hayes, Tom Clancy, Robert Harris and Jojo Moyes.
What have you watched recently that you like?
THE Night watchman And Yellowstone on Neon, who doesn’t like a good story? The storylines and character development of both are fantastic.
Favorite places to visit for business and pleasure?
Croatia (I’m biased!) and Italy. So much history and beauty. I love going to Queenstown and playing golf when I can, if I can get away to this dreamy landscape for a few days, I’m so, so happy.
