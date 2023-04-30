Inside the Gucci bungalow with Idris Elba, Phoebe Bridgers and other celebrities – WWD





“I have just received a club Oscar – the Italian club Oscar.” Nightclub impresario Amy Sacco was back at her Bungalow 8 hotspot in Aughts for a nostalgic pre-Met gala on Saturday night, courtesy of none other than Gucci. “Only Gucci, I’m telling you,” Sacco said after responding to a call from the brand about a collaboration several weeks ago. “I thought they wanted me to do a little opening at the store, and two weeks later they were like, ‘no – do you realize we’re building a club for you?'” Bungalow 8’s iconic “No Vacancy” neon sign hung outside the entrance on Little West 12th Street, but the pop-up club’s presence was best marked by the VIPs who flocked inside. The room was decorated to reflect Gucci’s new Meatpacking boutique around the corner, with purple flooring, pink lounge furniture and a grid lighting design on the DJ booth. “I’m still stunned,” Sacco added, pacing the room, which continued to fill with guests including Tom Sturridge, Sienna Miller, Chris Rock, Cara Delevingne, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Alexa Chung, Teyana Taylor, Jeremy O. Harris and Charlotte Tilbury. Phoebe Bridgers could be seen catching up with Beanie Feldstein and his fiancée Bonnie Chance Roberts in the early evening as waiters passed artfully decorated Jello cubes and cocktails from the club’s original menu. Chris Rock Rebecca Smeyne/WWD “It’s so exciting to see all these amazing faces, and new faces for me, but fun people,” Sacco added. “We all needed a good evening and a good night to dance; there couldn’t be a more perfect trifecta between Gucci, Amy and the Met Ball. And then you add the icing on the cake: I know everyone is really there to see Idris, but I’m going to pretend it’s for me. Idris and I are going back. “Okay, tonight we’re going to have fun,” Idris Elba told the crowd at the start of his DJ set. The actor was a regular at Bungalow 8 in London before it closed in 2011. “I want you to have fun, bringing you back to memories. I want the lights to be really low, all those guys up front turning the lights off lights – because Bungalow 8 was sexy. The Pinault family – Salma, Francois-Henri and daughter Valentina – held court in a side parlor with Iman and Bethann Hardison as guests filled the dance floor. “Heck yeah, that was New York time,” Hardison said, asking if she had stopped at the original Bungalow 8. “It was wonderful to be able to be downtown when it was still changing; the Meatpacking District was changing,” she added. was the place to go.”

