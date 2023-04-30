Pirates 16, Nationals 1: Nats are brutally swept away

Photo by Sol Tucker for TalkNats

The score says it all, as the Nationals lost by an embarrassing 16-1 scoreline on Saturday night after their 6-3 loss earlier in the day.

Collectively, two pitchers and outfielder Lane Thomas authorized the damage on the mound. Former pirate Chad Kuhl took most of the damage as the right-hander lasted just 3 2/3 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits and four walks in his fifth start of the season, making up his season ERA to 9.41 on the season.

Most races dropped by Nationals in one day 24 races – 07/16/21

22 Races – 04/29/23 (TODAY)

22 races – 07/13/73 (Exhibitions)

21 races – 6/12/97 (Expos)

21 races – 07/18/96 (Exhibitions) The 24-game match in 2021 was just one game, while the others are all doubles — Quinn Riley (@QuinnRileyTN) April 30, 2023

After Jordan Weems sighed with relief 1 1/3 innings scoreless in his second outing of the day – he was the club’s 27th man for the doubleheader, Hobie Harris drove in five runs in two innings, including a big slam of Jack Suwinski who made it 12-0 Pirates in sixth.

Vince Velasquez, the former NL East rival, limited the Nationals to just five hits and no runs in six innings.

Thomas’ outfielder pitched the ninth following a scoreless eighth with a sigh of relief from Hunter Harvey, and the scoring didn’t stop there. Thomas hit a speed of over 80 mph on the mound before serving an RBI brace and Miguel Andujar smashed a two-run homer for him.

The Nats picked up a run in the ninth inning on a solo homer from Dominic Smith, his first of the year and only his second extra hit of the season. Smith saved that game from being a shutout.

Maggi gets the first shot

33-year-old catcher Drew Maggi notched his first league hit on Saturday. He was finally called up to the majors after over 1,000 catch-up games in the minors. He also landed a double RBI from Thomas in the ninth.

Drew Maggi gets his first big league base hit and RBI! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/eYgf2Dx68H — MLB (@MLB) April 30, 2023

The Nats are hoping to bounce back tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET: Josiah Gray vs. Johan Oviedo

