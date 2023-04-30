The wedding dress of a woman ‘Hostage’ in Bed Bath & Beyond Billing Dispute





Jesse Moltenbrey purchased a wedding dress preservation kit in March through Bed Bath & Beyond.

On Wednesday, Moltenbrey said MemoriesGP would return her wedding dress, unsaved. New Hampshire resident Jesse Moltenbrey shared on Facebook on Tuesday that her wedding dress had been caught in the financial crossfire between Bed Bath & Beyond and one of its partner companies. Bed Bath & Beyond, now bankrupt, is in dispute with dry cleaning company Memories Gown Preservation, which claims the beleaguered big-box retailer has made no payments in the past year and owes it now over $40,000.

As a result, the Houston-based company began to hold customers’ dresses until it received payment from Bed Bath & Beyond, which led to Moltenbrey’s black and white wedding dress being held. during his 2018 ceremony for “ransom”. “This is a bride’s worst nightmare,” Moltenbrey wrote in her Facebook post. Moltenbrey told CNN she decided to have her wedding dress kept in March. According to Brides magazine, Preserving wedding dresses involves “special cleaning and packaging techniques” that help keep the garment fresh during storage. Moltenbrey bought a $120 Memories Dress Preservation Kit via Bed Bath & Beyond, she wrote on Facebook. According to her post, Moltenbrey received the kit on March 16 and then sent it, along with her dress, to Memories Gown Preservation, where it was received on April 3. When her dress arrived in Houston, Moltenbrey was also charged a $25 insurance fee. . “Why then on April 24th am I getting this email that they are holding my dress for ransom because of a company going BANKRUPT,” Moltenbrey wrote. On April 23, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it would close and go bankrupt due to financial difficulties. The big box store is looking for a buyer after filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week. When Moltenbrey heard the news, she contacted the dress preservation society to find out how to get her dress back. In an email sent to Moltenbrey that she shared on Facebook, Memories Gown Preservation claims that Bed Bath & Beyond owes them $42,563.73. According to the company, Bed Bath & Beyond has not paid them for any preservation kits made in the past year. “Once payment has been received by MemoriesGP, we will clean, store and ship your dress as soon as possible,” the company’s response reads. In a Wednesday update, Moltenbrey wrote in a Facebook post that Memories Gown Preservation has finally agreed to make her one-of-a-kind, black-and-white wedding dress unpreserved. The $25 insurance fee will be used for shipping costs. The return process, however, may take some time. Moltenbrey shared screenshots of his conversation with Kyle Nesbit, former vice president of Memories Gown Preservation via LinkedIn, where he said the company receives more than 100 dresses a day. Nesbit also explained that there was no way to know which dresses came from Bed Bath & Beyond customers, which further lengthened the process. Nonetheless, Moltenbrey celebrated the win on Facebook. “I’LL GET MY DRESS BACK! And I’ll keep it safe and sound until I can afford to pay someone locally to preserve it,” she wrote. Memories Gown Preservation, Bed Bath & Beyond and Moltenbrey did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

