Met Gala 2023: here’s everything you need to know

DFashion designers, fashion icons and Hollywood’s biggest stars will gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday to celebrate the museum’s annual Met Gala.

The Ball, which is the main source of funding for the Museum’s Costume Institute, a department of the Met that hosts some 33,000 objects representing seven centuries of fashion – is often a display of opulence and status. A ticket to the Met Gala, which is invite-only, is hard to come by. A single ticket costs about $50,000 although designers can choose to purchase an entire table for at least $300,000.

Usually held on the first Monday in May, this year’s controversial theme will center on the late Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. Lagerfeld, whose decades-long career included stints as a creative designer for Chanel who undoubtedly influenced the fashion world, was also known for his problematic jokes that were fatphobic, racist and misogynistic.

Here’s what you need to know about the event.

Who decides the theme?

Some 400 guests are expected at the 2023 Met Gala, dressing to honor the theme decided by the Costume Institute’s chief curator, Andrew Bolton. (The theme is then presented to the director and president of the museum, before finally being approved.)

“Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty line“, is this year’s official theme, which has not come without rebuff from the fashion industry. Bolton, however, has previously expressed his appreciation for buzzing themes, saying in a 2020 interview with Vogue that each “exhibition must generate a debate”.

In regards to 150 original looks will be on display at the Met, alongside Lagerfeld’s sketches and a number of video interviews with Lagerfeld. “At the heart of the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl’s two-dimensional drawings into three-dimensional clothing”, Bolton told Vogue. “Karl never tired of telling me that fashion had no place in a museum… He said: ‘Fashion is not art, fashion belongs to the street, to women’s bodies , to the body of men.'”

Previous themes included “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in 2018, which gave us looks such as Rihanna’s Pope-Inspired Costume and Gigi Hadid-Inspired Stained Glass dress, as well as “Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology” in 2016.

Who are the co-chairs?

This year’s co-chairs are Emmy Award-winning British screenwriter and actress Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Swiss tennis player Roger Federer and Dua Lipa. They will join Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who has almost always hosted the event since 1995.

Their role is to participate in the development of the guest list, the evening menu and to assist the interior designers in the decoration, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Who is expected?

The official Met Gala guest list is never revealed in advance, although certain celebrities can often disclose their invitation in advance.

Actress Elle Fanning has confirmed her attendance at the event to Varietysaying she looks “special to [her]and “on the theme”. Singer Rita Ora told fans via Instagram that she was attending fittings for the event, while Blake Lively recently revealed she won’t be attending prom this year.

Previous attendees include Kim Kardashian, who wore Marilyn Monroe’s infamous “Happy Birthday” dress to the gala last year, Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna, among many other celebrities.

Where can you watch the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, notably one of the most exclusive events, will be streamed live on Vogue’s social media pages and website.

Viewers can also watch the red carpet on E!, starting at 6 p.m. ET. NBC will also stream the mat live through its website and app.

Outside of an entertaining cocktail and sit-down dinner, details about what actually happens once the stars enter the museum are muted. There are no phone or social media policies, although stars will often share a selfie or two from the event at some point during the night.

