MOSCOW — Russia’s most famous fashion designer, Vyacheslav Zaitsev, who dressed the country’s first ladies, has died aged 85, Russian media reported on Sunday.

An obituary published by the TASS news agency said he died after a long illness, but did not say when.

According to other Russian media, he was taken to a Moscow region hospital with stomach bleeding and died in intensive care.

Zaitsev was born on March 2, 1938, in Ivanovo, a center of the textile industry, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) northeast of Moscow in a Soviet Union where much of standard dress was gray, outdated and without imagination. He became famous in his native country and, to some extent, around the world when Raisa, the wife of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, wore his designs in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Thanks to the visibility of the Soviet couple, the reform program known as perestroika and an economic and political program that raised hope, Zaitsev continued to flaunt his fashions in Paris, Tokyo and other world capitals. .

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wife Lyudmila wore one of Zaitsev’s dresses and accessories for a state visit to the UK in June 2003, which included an audience with Queen Elizabeth II.

Among Zaitsev’s other accomplishments was his 1988 design of costumes for the musical revue Sophisticated Ladies, based on music by jazz composer and big band leader Duke Ellington, in New York City.

He founded his own fashion house in Russia, winning numerous awards in his home country and elsewhere.