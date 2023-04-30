Ariana Madix’s White House Correspondents’ Evening Dress





Ariana Madix continued her post-breakup travels with a notable stopover in Washington, DC Fresh off her Coachella and UK excursions, the Vanderpump Rules The actor traveled to the nation’s capital for the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, the annual blockbuster event where celebrities and media personalities mingle with senior government officials. As with most star gatherings, WHCAD yielded many memorable fashion moments, which is why fans were eager to see how Ariana tackled the black-tie dress code. Well, unsurprisingly, it didn’t disappoint. The cocktail book author stepped onto the WHCAD red carpet looking both gorgeous and angelic. She opted for a champagne strapless dress which featured double-stitched ruffles and sparkly sequin detailing throughout. Ariana complemented British womenswear brand Needle & Thread’s romantic design with delicate silver jewelry and a sheer tulle cape with ruffles around the collar. Her hair and makeup were done by Kat Joyner, the owner of Maryland-based studio Art Aesthetic. The WHCAD is a century-long celebration of excellence in journalism. In addition to honoring journalists for their work and awarding scholarships to students, the event also includes a speech from the President of the United States, who typically uses dinner to flex his comedic muscle. Ariana attended the DC gala alongside Vanderpump Rules series co-castmate and executive producer Lisa Vanderpump. The two were invited as guests of DailyMail.com. I watch dinner on TV every year and have always dreamed of being there in person, said Ariana DailyMail.com before dinner. My wonderful late grandmother was very active in local politics and I always dreamed of visiting the White House, so it’s an incredible honor. Vanderpump Rules‘ Lala Kent also attended WHCAD 2023 as a guest of the Los Angeles Times. The night before dinner, she and Ariana accompanied each other to the CAA WHCD launch party at Le Henri. Ariana appeared in a ruched-shoulder gold silk dress by Anthropologie, while Lala wore a light blue cable-satin dress by Alex Perry. Lala posted an Instagram video of her and Ariana heading to the launch event, where they also took pictures with stars like Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romjin. The clip begins with the two sitting in the back of a car as Lala calls her teammate a “star”. It’s Madam President, over to you, Ariana said playfully, to which Lala replied, And I’m the first lady. ShowVanderpump RulesBravo Wednesdays at 9/8c and the following dayPeacock.And catch up on all the past seasons ofVanderpump RulesonPeacock.

