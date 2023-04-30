



STANFORD, Calif. For the 12th time in program history, Stanford Men’s Golf won the Pac-12 Championship behind the medalist Michael Thorbjornsen the Cardinal’s 13th individual champion in program history. For the 12th time in program history, Stanford Men’s Golf won the Pac-12 Championship behind the medalistthe Cardinal’s 13th individual champion in program history. “It’s the culmination of a lot of time and hard work,” said the Knowles family, director of men’s golf. Conrad Ray said. “If you look at the journey of a guy like Nate Menon with wounds and all or even Barclay Brown , all the experience and calm showed up today. We knew the course better than anyone at home, and the guys hit the shots when they needed to. » Stanford dominated on Sunday as the winds picked up on Stanford Golf Course. The Cardinal’s 4-under 346 was the only under-par score, and seven strokes better than Washington State’s 3-over 353. Of the teams with which Stanford started the day tied or behind, the Cardinal was 13 shots ahead of Arizona State, 16 ahead of Colorado and 18 ahead of Washington. “I think it’s a band that’s fueled by confidence,” Ray said. “To get that shot in the arm as we start looking to regionals and NCAAs is great. When these guys are feeling good, they’re really good.” The 13-stroke victory (19-under 1,381) was the first double-digit margin of victory for a team at the Pac-12 Championships since 2016, when the Cardinal beat Cal by 29 strokes. More impressively, Stanford sat in sixth place and trailed Arizona State by 19 strokes after 18 holes on Friday, meaning the Cardinal beat the Sun Devils by 32 strokes over the final 54 holes. “I kept reminding them it was six time five and that makes a big difference,” Ray said of the early deficit. “Be patient, play good golf.” On the individual side, Thorbjornsen is Stanford’s first Pac-12 champion since Maverick McNealy in 2015. He started the day two shots ahead of Colorado’s Dylan McDermott, and his 2-under 68 tied McDermott for a two-in-one win. time at 15 under 265. The 15 under par was a career high for Thorbjornsen. “It’s really good, we’re all on cloud nine right now,” Thorbjornsen said. “To be able to do it the way we did is really amazing. I think that’s really what we needed as a team. We take a lot of confidence out of this one. “It means a lot to join Tiger, Patrick Rodgers and Maverick McNealy, among others, as Pac-12 champions. It’s amazing to win both the individual and tag team championships.” The 2023 title marked Ray’s fifth Pac-12 championship as Stanford head coach, tying him the most in program history. It was the sixth time Stanford had won the team and individual titles, joining the 1960, 1977, 1992, 2014 and 2015 seasons. “It means a lot,” Thorbjornsen said of the win. “It’s a good sign and it’s great to see that the hard work we’ve done over the last two weeks, and really the whole season, is paying off. I’m very proud of my team for overcoming the early deficit and I know we can carry this into the playoffs.” Pac-12 Championships Crew (12): 2023, 2019, 2016, 2015, 2014, 1994, 1992, 1977, 1974, 1970, 1968, 1960

Individual (13): 2023 Michael Thorbjornsen 2015 Maverick McNealy, 2014 Patrick Rodgers, 2012 Andrew Yun, 2002 Jim Seki, 1996 Tiger Woods, 1992 Christian Cevaer, 1989 Christian Cevaer, 1986 Don Walsworth, 1977 Mike Peck (co), 1969 Sandy Adelman (co), 1962 Pete Choate, 1960 Pete Choate Pac-12 Championships (Stanford Golf Course, par 70) Name Round 1 2nd round Round 3 Round 4 Total 1.Stanford 350 (E) 341 (-9) 344 (-6) 346 (-4) 1381(-19) 1. Michael Thorbjornsen 63 (-7) 66 (-4) 68 (-2) 68 (-2) 265 (-15) T6. Karl Vilips 69 (-1) 68 (-2) 68 (-2) 70 (E) 275 (-5) T10. Nate Menon 75 (+5) 69 (-1) 66 (-4) 67 (-3) 277 (-3) T20. Barclay Brown 71 (+1) 70 (E) 71 (+1) 68 (-2) 280 (E) T34. Ethan Ng 72 (+2) 68 (-2) 71 (+1) 73 (+3) 284 (+4) 71. Dean Greyserman 80 (+10) 72 (+2) 73 (+3) 84 (+14) 309 (+29)

