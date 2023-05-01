Antonia Steiner wins U-16 Women’s Amateur Championship in spectacular fashion





Antonia Steiner defeated Annika Kohoutek with a birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the U16 Women’s Amateur Championship at Enville Golf Club in Stourbridge, England. The German was in tears after pulling through the dramatic final. So was his mother.

Mom was at home spending her afternoon brushing up on the score and the end result was a good read for Mrs. Steiner. His daughter entered the play-offs with a day-best 71, one under par, to post a total of 218 and finish honors even with Czech Republic player Kohoutek.

The plus 3.1 player from Hosel Golf Club in Heiligenhaus emerged victorious on the first extra hole, the opening par-5. Steiner rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt to end the proceedings.

She was on the phone in Germany immediately after shaking hands with Kohoutek.

It’s the first big tournament I’ve won, so I’m very happy,” Steiner said. I called my mother and she is very happy. She is crying too.

Steiner won four tournaments last year, three in his native country and one in the Netherlands. She arrived at Enville after finishing 10th in the Scottish Girls Open Championship at Longniddry thanks to a pair of 71 under par in the last two rounds.

I wanted to win, but I had some slight problems with my hands last week so I didn’t know if I was going to come and play. I’m happy now that I came.

Kohoutek returned a final three of 75 to qualify for the playoffs. Both players found the right bunker on the green side with their second shots, but Kohoutek missed her birdie effort from 25 feet to hand the stage to Steiner to become Germany’s first winner of the Girls U16 title.

I didn’t make many mistakes today, said Steiner. I was very calm, very confident and I stuck to my game plan. I think the key was the way I played 11, 12 and 13, they are very difficult holes. Steiner played those holes into an under thanks to a birdie on the 11th. She also birdied the 18th to qualify for the playoffs.

She had good body language today, German national coach Sebastian Ruhle said.

Enville Golf Club is quite difficult and you must have a game to win. Antonia showed it today. I’m super proud of her. It’s going to be a big boost to his confidence, especially his victory in a sudden-death playoff with fans watching, photographers and media. This can therefore give Antonia a good boost for the rest of the year.

The German international is ranked 12th in the European Under-16 rankings but has no place in the world amateur golf rankings. This will change when the leaderboard is updated this week.

Steiner becomes the fifth winner of the Angela Uzielli Trophy. Uzielli, the late wife of former captain of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, John Uzielli, was a highly decorated amateur golfer who won the 1977 Womens Amateur and played in the 1978 Curtis Cup.

Thirty-six hole leader Isobel Kelly returned a 5 of 77 to miss the playoffs by one shot. The 15-year-old Wales international birdied five feet in the final to join Steiner and Kohoutek in the playoffs. The Erewash Golf Club member finished third.

Lauren Crump won the Liz Pook Trophy as the best 14-and-under player. The 13-year-old Hill Valley Golf Club member won the trophy by four strokes over fellow Englishman Eleanor Lichtenhein. Crump played in the penultimate group of the final round and placed fourth overall.

It will definitely boost my confidence, Crump said. To play in the penultimate group of a championship like this is incredible. I’ve played in the latter group in other tournaments, but never in anything as big as this against older players. I think next year I can do even better.

