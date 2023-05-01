Slow Fashion + Climate Action exhibition invites visionary textile artists to rethink and remake fashion





Slow Fashion + Climate Action is staying at the Sunshine Coast Arts Center in Sechelt until May 13.

Works by five textile artists unveiled last week in Sechelt offer a seductive rebuke to the frenetic and fleeting cycles of commercial fashion. The Slow Fashion + Climate Action exhibition opened at the Sunshine Coast Arts Center with a crowded public reception on April 21. The exhibition, presented in collaboration with the FibreWorks Society of Madeira Park, features clothing and other textiles created by Amber Freidman, Ann Harmer, Catherine Nicholls, Natalie Grambow and Sandy Buck. “Seeing the quality that recycled and repurposed materials can achieve was crazy for me,” said Emily Picard, Arts Council design and communications assistant – and curator of the exhibition. Picard once took part in a program that paired Sunshine Coast textile artists with young designers to explore techniques that breathe new life into old garments. “We saw little examples of tips and tricks in the classroom,” added Picard, “and here [in the exhibition] you can see how the little things add up and the level of style it adds up to. Picard worked alongside FibreWorks Executive Director Alexis Bach to perform and present the pieces presented. For contributor Catherine Nicholls, the reuse of woven materials is charged with historical power. She uses traditional mending techniques – known as Boro, Kantha and Sashiko – to combine layers of salvaged fabrics. “When you’re an 18th century fisherman, you don’t have access to spare clothes or a Helly Hansen outlet,” Nicholls said. “You come home with a hole in your elbow and you need it fixed. Over the years, thanks to such practical repairs, the things that women do have become works of art and they have simply evolved. You find a way to do it cleverly, using points used over generations, which I really like to honor. Nicholls once wore the svelte purple dress she contributed to the exhibit. Like other examples of her work on display, Nicholls augmented the dress with ruffles and enhanced stitching. Although Nicholls originally made many of her own clothes, she gradually began to frequent commercial outlets. After moving to the Sunshine Coast, she realized the deleterious environmental effects of disposable sewing, including waste and the plight of factory workers. “So I made a conscious decision to never buy retail clothes again,” Nicholls said. “Now I work with fabrics, color, texture, shine, drape. It opened up a whole new world for me where I can be more creative in what I choose and create my own designs, which I hope are wearable and at the same time nice to look at. Designer Sandy Buck, who started sewing clothes when she was eight years old, thinks fabric embodies the spirit. She previously worked in a fabric store and created costumes for a series of theater projects. At the opening of the exhibit, Buck wore a patterned sewn blouse and a prized scarf by Japanese designer Issey Miyake. The expensive, commercially made scarf was so precious to Buck that she rarely took it out of her closet. A renewed dedication to handmade and recycled fashion has made her rethink those reservations. “I love it, but it has to move,” she announced, handing pairs of scissors to passers-by. She slipped the diaphanous scarf from her shoulders. The crowd gasped. “If anyone wants to come forward and cut a piece for themselves, you’re welcome. It needs to grow. Those who choose can turn it into something new, something beautiful. The exhibition also includes works by artists Amber Friedman and Natalie Grambow. Powell River-based Friedman stencils thickened dyes and oxides onto garments dyed with plant-based pigments. Grambow, who teaches in the fashion department at Kwantlen University, presents textile assemblages that bear the imprint of foraged flora. Slow Fashion + Climate Action is staying at the Sunshine Coast Arts Center in Sechelt until May 13.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastreporter.net/local-arts/slow-fashion-climate-action-exhibition-has-visionary-textile-artists-rethink-remake-fashion-6923293 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

