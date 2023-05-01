Sailors rally to stun Blue Jays in familiar fashion

TORONTO The stakes weren’t nearly as high on Sunday as they were six months ago when the Mariners and Blue Jays played Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series here at Rogers Centre.

But some of the elements that fueled that historic victory last October were eerily similar to those that comprised their long-awaited and much-loved 10-8 comeback win over the Blue Jays in 10 innings on Sunday.

There’s something about this place, said Seattle pitcher Matt Brash, who got the last three outs for his first career save.

That’s probably true, both good and bad. The Mariners erased a seven-point deficit to stun the Blue Jays in Game 2 of this October series to advance to the American League Division Series. That wasn’t quite the case on Sunday, even though the Mariners trailed 8-5 after seven innings. Going into the ninth, they trailed 8-7 and watched a three-game sweep and 1-5 start to the nine-game road trip, not to mention what would have been their ninth one-point loss of the season. .

We had some good things in this building, and we had some things that didn’t work in this building,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

But like the wild card, the Mariners’ bats came alive late and the bullpen arms did the rest. Seattle (12-16) scored twice in the eighth, a run in the ninth inning as they were on their final strike, then two more runs in the 10th, when Cal Raleigh homered for the second time on Sunday.

We never feel out of place, Raleigh said.

Taylor Trammell, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before the game, gave Seattle a 4-0 lead with a grand slam, but that lead was quickly erased when Toronto (18-10) scored two runs in the first inning, then three points in second. and third round.

It wasn’t a good sign for a team that has batted 45 times in this series and lost three runs with nine outs to go. There wasn’t much to suggest a comeback was imminent, though sometimes those things just organically materialize.

For the Mariners, the comeback began with better batsmen up and down the roster as the game progressed. Teoscar Hernndez, playing in Toronto for the first time since this Wild Card series, hit a solo homer to right field in the sixth to cut Toronto’s lead to 8-5. In the eighth, Raleigh hit a two-run homer that made it 8-7.

It wasn’t just one guy having a big game, it was a number of guys getting on the mound, in the batting box. This is how we are built. We haven’t seen it yet, but hopefully today is the start of good things to come, Servais said.

In the ninth inning, the Mariners were trailing 8-7 and until their very last strike when JP Crawford, who hit the three-run double key in Game 2, singled to bat in the point equalizer. It was like October, starting all over again.

This is Mariners baseball at its best, Crawford said. We lost those tight games and things didn’t go our way. But it’s a full circle, back to who we are (typically).

Never was that more evident than in the 10th inning, when with a runner on second base to start the inning, Raleigh homered a two-run homer to right field for a 10-8 advantage. The performance follows Raleigh’s 0-on-4 game on Saturday that included four strikeouts. A few years ago, Raleigh admitted, it may have been about him. But not now.

Coming in today, it was just, let’s square something up and not try to do too much,’ Raleigh said. Yesterday I was trying to do too much. I think everyone felt like that when we pressed. You want to help the team as much as you can, but first you need to get to base.

The Mariners’ comeback was only possible because the six relievers who trailed starter Marco Gonzales (five earned runs over three innings) combined seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Chris Flexen, who lost his spot in the starting rotation, had two scoreless innings, and Brash retired two in front of a large group of friends and family from his hometown of Kingston, Ont., about three hours drive from the Rogers Centre.

The way this trip has been over the last four or five days, and to be in the game like this, kudos to our guys who kept fighting, scratching and scratching, Servais said. You have to keep grinding, grinding, grinding.

And if you do it enough, sometimes you’ll get a result like the Mariners did on Sunday. It’s not a perfect team, nor a perfect first month of the season. But the general feeling leaving Toronto late Sunday afternoon was that better days are ahead.

The energy that was brought today, the atmosphere I think will help us. I think it’s going to be a catapult forward, Raleigh said. I think the most important thing is to bring that energy, to bring the same intensity every day and not let your guard down. Because I felt like we had let our guard down a bit.

