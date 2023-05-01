Wildcats sweep Wilkinson County in dominant fashion – Reuters





Wildcats sweep Wilkinson County in dominant fashion Posted at 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023 AMERICUS — The Schley County High School (SCHS) baseball team had no problems with Wilkinson County as the Wildcats swept the best of three game series by the scores of 10-0 and 17 -0 at Wildcat Park on Friday, April 28. to advance to the second round of the GHSA Class A Division 2 State Playoffs. Late in the first inning of Game 1, SCHS took a 3-0 lead on three hits, including an RBI double from Jack Clark. They also enjoyed two walks and a batter in the inning.

The Wildcats added to their lead in the second inning when Clark drove Carson Westbrook on a sacrifice fly.

Two innings later, the Wildcats added two more runs on RBI singles from Clark and Trenton Stubbs, making it 6-0 in favor of SCHS. However, the fifth inning proved the most productive for SCHS as they put four more runs on the plate on an RBI single by Stubbs. They also took advantage of two fouls and three walks committed by WC. At this point, the game was official due to the race rules differential and the Wildcats were leading the series one game to none with a 10-0 victory in Game 1. Jack Clark, Brody Smith, Ashton Raybon and Trenton Stubbs each had two hits in that game for the Wildcats, with Clark and Stubbs having three and two RBIs, respectively. On the mound, Owen Lamb was dominant for the Wildcats. He pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, walking two, and striking out 12 WC batters. In Game 2, the Wildcats sent an even stronger message, as they scored six points in the first, six more in the second and five in the third to defeat the Warriors 17-0. Carson Westbrook led the Wildcats offense going 3-for-3 at the plate with a brace, an RBI and three runs scored. Jack Clark and Owen Lamb each had a hit in the game and both had two RBIs. In total, the Wildcats scored 17 runs on 10 hits. Ashton Raybon and Brody Smith didn’t hit the Warriors in Game 2. Raybon walked two batters and struck out three, while Smith only allowed one walk. The Wildcats (22-7) will advance to the second round of the state playoffs and host the Lake Oconee Academy Titans on Thursday, May 4. Game 1 will start at 3 p.m., followed by Game 2 at 5:30 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, will take place on Friday, May 5, at 3 p.m.

