UCSB reclaims Big West men’s tennis title in convincing fashion | Local News
The UCSB men’s team returned to the top of the Big West as they reclaimed the conference championship with a dominating 4-0 victory over defending champion UC Irvine on Sunday at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego.
By winning the title, the Gauchos got an automatic offer for the NCAA Tournament. They will learn their draw on Monday at 3:30 p.m. The first round will be played on May 6 and 7.
It’s the 15th Big West championship for UCSB and the first under coach Blake Muller, who took over the program from Marty Davis in 2021 and guided the team to the Finals last year. losing to UC Irvine.
Anytime you can compete for a title, it’s exciting, Muller said in the post-match press conference. Obviously we did it this year, which makes it even more special. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.
The Gauchos are 22-3 this season, the program’s winningest campaign since 1984-85, when it was 28-12.
The Gauchos got off to a great start in Sunday’s rematch against the Anteaters. They won two doubles matches to clinch the team point. Luka Mrsic and Conrad Brown beat Thomas Smart-Lawee Sherif 6-3 in second and Gianluca Brunkow-Pablo Majiuan won 7-5 over Matthew Sah-Rithvik Krishna in third.
UCSB’s No. 1 duo of Phillip Jordan-Kai Brady didn’t have to complete their set as the team point was already assured.
Jordan got his No. 1 singles match and edged Enrique Luque Rico of the Anteaters, 6-2, 6-2.
I got off to a really good start, which gave me momentum for the rest of the game,” Jordan said.
Brunkow was next to finish, beating Thomas Smart of the Anteaters, 6-0, 6-2.
UCSB won five of the first six sets in singles.
I told them to let it all hang out, Muller said of his message to singles players after the Gauchos won the doubles point.
The decisive point was won by Brown in 6th place. He beat Ali Amiri, 6-2, 6-4.
UCSB’s Kai Brady, Jordans No. 1 doubles partner, said it was good to change things up in this year’s tournament.
It’s a bit like last year. We won the regular season. We just flipped the script this year to get the win.
Looking ahead to the NCAA tournament, Muller said the team’s goal at the start of the season is to play in the tournament. “And those guys have earned the right.
I don’t know who was going to play but whoever it is, I know these guys are going to come out and compete like they’ve been doing all season. That’s the expectation and that’s what we do here at UCSB tennis.
Jordan is thrilled to be playing in his first NCAA tournament.
Obviously, we were disappointed not to have been able to play last year. It feels good to go and represent UCSB, he said.
Brady added, were not made.
