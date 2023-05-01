Average t-shirt dresses? No, these elevated picks look high-end, but they’re on sale

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles via the links below.

Putting on a comfy t-shirt dress is a spring norm. The only problem? Many of these dresses are almost Also casual. So if you are shopping for options that have a little something extrayou need to check out these stylish choices. They’re all designed with fun details that dress them up. And the best part is, they’re all on sale on Amazon right now.

The t-shirt dresses all have that classic crew neckline along with matching short sleeves. They’re basically an oversized tee, making them perfect for lounging, running errands, and more. But surprised! The T-shirt dresses on this list take it up a notch with fabric waistbands, cute slits, and fun patterns. Moreover, so many of these popular choices for buyers in this Amazon Fashion section have thousands of five-star ratings and are up to 47% off.

T-shirt dress deals on Amazon

This Amazon t-shirt dress is sure to be your new go-to this spring. Unlike wearing an over-stretched t-shirt as a full outfit, this stylish choice is deliberately designed as a t-shirt dress that provides just the right amount of coverage without swallowing you whole. The dress is a classic with short sleeves, a crew neckline and a knee-length skirt. It also has a nice little chest pocket which is a nice extra detail. This option, which comes in 18 colors and styles, is on sale for just $20.

Buy: $20 (instead of $25); amazon.com.

Another cute option is this ultra-popular Merokeety T-Shirt Dress. The fashion staple actually has over 17,600 five-star reviews on Amazon so far from people who love style and softness. A nobody even said it’s almost as comfortable as wearing pajamas to work. The pretty T-shirt dress has a crew neckline and short cuffed sleeves, but what sends it over the edge is its tie belt at the waist that accentuates your curves. Oh, and this guitar pick has hidden pockets!

Buy: $34 (instead of $40); amazon.com.

If you’re looking for a versatile t-shirt dress that can be worn casual or dressed up, you need to check out this next pick. This Lillusory tie waist dress is also a top pick, earning over 5,700 five-star ratings from people who say they Received lots of compliments wearing it. The dress is more fitted, but has a sleek layered design that hugs your body in all the right places for the most flattering fit. This option is available in over 23 colors and stripe styles, including this hot pink, apricot, light gray, and more.

Buy: $31 with coupon (instead of $50); amazon.com.

Curious to know what other stylish t-shirt dresses are on sale on Amazon right now? Scroll through the list below for even more deals.

Buy: $36 (instead of $47); amazon.com.

Buy: $28 with coupon (instead of $40); amazon.com.

Buy: $24 (instead of $36); amazon.com.

Buy: $34 with coupon (instead of $43); amazon.com.

Buy: $35 with coupon (instead of $43); amazon.com.

Buy: $27 (instead of $36); amazon.com.

Buy: $30 with coupon (instead of $43); amazon.com.

Buy: $24 with coupon (instead of $30); amazon.com.

Buy: $26 with coupon (instead of $49); amazon.com.

Buy: $34 (instead of $40); amazon.com.

Buy: $33 (instead of $40); amazon.com.

