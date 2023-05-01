Fashion
A Queer Guide to Night Fashion
When I first met Miguel Caballero-Vzquez, an assistant professor in the Spanish and Portuguese department, he was wearing a crisp lavender button-up shirt, straight-leg leather pants, and Doc Martens.
He told me, however, that he swaps his more expensive, stylish outfits for thrifty, cheaper going out looks on the weekends. With his boyfriend of two years, he experiments with his sense of style while exploring Chicago’s LGBTQ+ nightlife.
When you’re surrounded by drag queens and asexual people, you think OK, what am I doing here in my normative gay clothes? Caballero-Vzquez said. Let’s take inspiration from what’s happening around me.
Dressing up for going out is very different within the LGBTQ+ community due to a rich history of queer fashion and subculture. The outfit is All for queer members of the NU community, whether they’re a nightlife veteran like Caballero-Vzquez or just hoping to point out people at a house party you care about.
fashion and identity
Queerness and fashion are intrinsically linked. Caballero-Vzquez described how gay children are repeatedly punished for experimenting with clothing and gender like a little boy trying on his mother’s heels. Therefore, he sees his sense of style as a small revenge or rebellion against normative pressures to adhere to gender roles.
Something very important to me and I think for queer people in general is to develop personal taste, not in a frivolous way, but in an emancipatory, exploratory way, Caballero-Vzquez said.
Caballero-Vzquez draws inspiration from the 1970s, a time of queer liberation and exploration. Falling in love with the style of that era led him to learn more about the politics and philosophy of the time.
To find vintage pieces, he frequents flea markets. He usually goes straight to the women’s sections and often wears more feminine clothes, like dresses, for a night out.
Being queer is hard because you get punished so many times for being queer. You are still in a society that was not built for you. But at the same time, it gives us a lot of freedom because we don’t have to follow any rules.
The connection between homosexuality and fashion manifests itself in intentionality in fashion choices for SESP freshman Malik Middleton. He thinks carefully about his outfits, trying to match colors and patterns.
He said he appreciates outfits that require thought and coordination. It’s indicative of homosexuality, he says
Middleton takes time to reflect on how clothes make him feel, thinking about how what he’s wearing matches his gender presentation.
Middleton developed his style throughout his time at college. Besides being on a college campus surrounded by other young people experimenting with creative self-expression (he lives on South Campus), his sexuality offers freedom and creativity.
If I was straight, I’d just be boring, he said.
Signage and subculture
The queer style, however, is not always visible to the straight outsider. SESP sophomore Adrienne Scheide, known colloquially on campus as pink beret girl, said his signature feminine style identified him as queer in high school. On campus, she’s not sure everyone understands that.
It sounds like something you really won’t notice unless you’re in that community, she said. It feels like a secret club.
This is why many use specific style choices embraced by the queer community to identify with each other. This becomes especially important when trying to attract that special someone on a night out.
Middleton plays on his usually masculine style with more feminine pieces during his outings. He uses jewelry like rings and earrings, as well as his sisters’ crop tops, to signal his homosexuality.
I want to be hot in my resting state, but coming out I want to play it, Middleton said.
He described an added pressure he feels to dress well in specific queer spaces, like clubs, which tend to be predominantly white. As a black, gay, male person, he said he was aware of how race and homosexuality intersect.
When he walks into queer nightlife venues, he finds himself wondering: Will there be black people here? Am I part of what beauty looks like in this space?
The stakes for his style become higher due to this double standard. It feels must be attractive.
A space to experience the genre
The context of nightlife as a space where everyone dresses to impress provides opportunities for queer people to experiment with their presentation.
Scheide likes to emphasize her femininity to reclaim negative associations of weakness surrounding traditionally feminine aesthetics. For her, it looks different in the evening.
It’s an opportunity to feel outside of my traditional aesthetic and outside of people’s perception of me, Scheide said. I want to play the role of femininity. I want to delve into that, in a bit more adult way.
Scheide keeps her signature pink aesthetic in a more streamlined way, relying on subtle feminine details in her clothing or makeup to express her femininity.
Weinberg’s third-year Kris Bell represents their style without binary gender presentation and sees disguise as an opportunity to play with gender.
Sometimes I wear the girliest outfit and I’m like, Yeah, I’m giving the man tonight,” they said. I think it’s fun and I don’t really wonder if it’s more feminine or masculine.
Medill third-year Missy Scavongelli embraces her masculine side with her everyday fashion. Since she was little, she has always preferred more androgynous and loose clothes.
For a night out, Scavongelli favors comfort with loose clothing but strives for a matching look. It revolves around an immaculate white tee, Dickies and some nice sneakers or Oxfords.
I feel much more confident that I can dress masculine in a more formal setting, she said.
Claiming and reinterpreting masculine style sometimes poses challenges for Scavongelli. In clothes adapted to a male body, it is difficult to feel as beautiful as a man wearing the same outfit.
Find your style
Bell said the process takes time for newly released queer people looking to find their style.
I would definitely say try all kinds of things, Bell said. And I think a big part of that is making sure you’re having fun at the end of the day. What we wear must be really exciting.
They recommend using Pinterest, observing other people’s styles, and saving money to curate their own aesthetic.
Caballero-Vzquez notes that even though he’s been away much longer than most of the students he teaches, he’s still experimenting with his own style and identity.
He tells young gay men that they may not know how to dress the first time they go out.
You may not be in your place at first, that’s fine. Insist. Keep searching, keep exploring, experimenting, but see it as a process. It’s a continuous evolution, a continuous change, Caballero-Vzquez said.
Queer Nightlife Community
Although developing a personal sense of style takes time, queer communities on and off campus provide a space to learn and experiment.
Bell, who loves the very queer hyper-pop scene, said they love getting ready alongside their group of queer friends as they all play around with their styles for the night.
It’s really nice to sit down and have time to create what we want to look like for the night, they said.
Caballero-Vzquez frequents Chicago’s underground queer scene, that is to say the parties that take place in art galleries or old speakeasys. He described it as a celebration of weirdness.
One night recently, Caballero-Vzquez was alone at an underground queer party while her boyfriend and his friends went out for drinks. Thinking he was alone, one of the drag queens at the party approached him and asked if he knew anyone. He explained that it was his first time in this particular place. She then said to him, Welcome home, and took him aside to get to know him better.
Family safety and the queer nightlife community allow Caballero-Vzquez to feel comfortable experimenting with his identity and style.
When you go to the club and dress creatively, you compliment each other. It’s a moment of appreciation for how weird you are and how weird I am. It’s a way of seeing the other, Caballero-Vzquez said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.northbynorthwestern.com/a-queer-guide-to-nightlife-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bulls can’t slow down Bearcat attack in series finale
- A Queer Guide to Night Fashion
- Volunteers struggle to find homes for animals in Türkiye
- Erdogan and his rival draw large crowds ahead of May 14 vote
- Together with the workers, we move the nation forward
- Nalgonda municipal body stops water supply to swimming pool due to maintenance works in Telangana – The New Indian Express
- Stock market closed today: BSE, NSE closed May 1 for Maharashtra Day, check all market holidays in 2023
- Sudan’s capital Khartoum faces airstrikes and fighting as truce collapses – BBC News
- Massive security breach during Narendra Modi rally in Mysuru, phone thrown at Indian Prime Minister’s convoy. Show
- Actor Michael Doherty directs an uplifting play for school children
- Average t-shirt dresses? No, these elevated picks look high-end, but they’re on sale
- Bernie Sanders: If Biden does this, he’ll ‘win in a territory’