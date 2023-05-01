A Queer Guide to Night Fashion

Thumbnail by Isabelle Butera / North by Northwestern

When I first met Miguel Caballero-Vzquez, an assistant professor in the Spanish and Portuguese department, he was wearing a crisp lavender button-up shirt, straight-leg leather pants, and Doc Martens.

He told me, however, that he swaps his more expensive, stylish outfits for thrifty, cheaper going out looks on the weekends. With his boyfriend of two years, he experiments with his sense of style while exploring Chicago’s LGBTQ+ nightlife.

When you’re surrounded by drag queens and asexual people, you think OK, what am I doing here in my normative gay clothes? Caballero-Vzquez said. Let’s take inspiration from what’s happening around me.

Dressing up for going out is very different within the LGBTQ+ community due to a rich history of queer fashion and subculture. The outfit is All for queer members of the NU community, whether they’re a nightlife veteran like Caballero-Vzquez or just hoping to point out people at a house party you care about.

fashion and identity

Queerness and fashion are intrinsically linked. Caballero-Vzquez described how gay children are repeatedly punished for experimenting with clothing and gender like a little boy trying on his mother’s heels. Therefore, he sees his sense of style as a small revenge or rebellion against normative pressures to adhere to gender roles.

Something very important to me and I think for queer people in general is to develop personal taste, not in a frivolous way, but in an emancipatory, exploratory way, Caballero-Vzquez said.

Caballero-Vzquez draws inspiration from the 1970s, a time of queer liberation and exploration. Falling in love with the style of that era led him to learn more about the politics and philosophy of the time.

To find vintage pieces, he frequents flea markets. He usually goes straight to the women’s sections and often wears more feminine clothes, like dresses, for a night out.

Being queer is hard because you get punished so many times for being queer. You are still in a society that was not built for you. But at the same time, it gives us a lot of freedom because we don’t have to follow any rules.

The connection between homosexuality and fashion manifests itself in intentionality in fashion choices for SESP freshman Malik Middleton. He thinks carefully about his outfits, trying to match colors and patterns.

He said he appreciates outfits that require thought and coordination. It’s indicative of homosexuality, he says

Middleton takes time to reflect on how clothes make him feel, thinking about how what he’s wearing matches his gender presentation.

Middleton developed his style throughout his time at college. Besides being on a college campus surrounded by other young people experimenting with creative self-expression (he lives on South Campus), his sexuality offers freedom and creativity.

If I was straight, I’d just be boring, he said.

Signage and subculture

The queer style, however, is not always visible to the straight outsider. SESP sophomore Adrienne Scheide, known colloquially on campus as pink beret girl, said his signature feminine style identified him as queer in high school. On campus, she’s not sure everyone understands that.

It sounds like something you really won’t notice unless you’re in that community, she said. It feels like a secret club.

This is why many use specific style choices embraced by the queer community to identify with each other. This becomes especially important when trying to attract that special someone on a night out.

Middleton plays on his usually masculine style with more feminine pieces during his outings. He uses jewelry like rings and earrings, as well as his sisters’ crop tops, to signal his homosexuality.

I want to be hot in my resting state, but coming out I want to play it, Middleton said.

Middleton focuses on color coordination in her outfits. Photo courtesy of Malik Middleton

He described an added pressure he feels to dress well in specific queer spaces, like clubs, which tend to be predominantly white. As a black, gay, male person, he said he was aware of how race and homosexuality intersect.

When he walks into queer nightlife venues, he finds himself wondering: Will there be black people here? Am I part of what beauty looks like in this space?

The stakes for his style become higher due to this double standard. It feels must be attractive.

A space to experience the genre

The context of nightlife as a space where everyone dresses to impress provides opportunities for queer people to experiment with their presentation.

Scheide likes to emphasize her femininity to reclaim negative associations of weakness surrounding traditionally feminine aesthetics. For her, it looks different in the evening.

It’s an opportunity to feel outside of my traditional aesthetic and outside of people’s perception of me, Scheide said. I want to play the role of femininity. I want to delve into that, in a bit more adult way.

Scheide keeps her signature pink aesthetic in a more streamlined way, relying on subtle feminine details in her clothing or makeup to express her femininity.

When she steps out, Scheide often leaves the pink beret behind and dons a toned down, but still feminine look. Photo courtesy: Adrienne Scheide

Weinberg’s third-year Kris Bell represents their style without binary gender presentation and sees disguise as an opportunity to play with gender.

Sometimes I wear the girliest outfit and I’m like, Yeah, I’m giving the man tonight,” they said. I think it’s fun and I don’t really wonder if it’s more feminine or masculine.

Medill third-year Missy Scavongelli embraces her masculine side with her everyday fashion. Since she was little, she has always preferred more androgynous and loose clothes.

For a night out, Scavongelli favors comfort with loose clothing but strives for a matching look. It revolves around an immaculate white tee, Dickies and some nice sneakers or Oxfords.

I feel much more confident that I can dress masculine in a more formal setting, she said.

Claiming and reinterpreting masculine style sometimes poses challenges for Scavongelli. In clothes adapted to a male body, it is difficult to feel as beautiful as a man wearing the same outfit.

Scavongelli draws inspiration from streetwear and androgynous style, leaning into menswear for a night out. Photo courtesy of Missy Scavongelli

Find your style

Bell said the process takes time for newly released queer people looking to find their style.

I would definitely say try all kinds of things, Bell said. And I think a big part of that is making sure you’re having fun at the end of the day. What we wear must be really exciting.

They recommend using Pinterest, observing other people’s styles, and saving money to curate their own aesthetic.

Bell said they make outfits by starting with bold accessories like jewelry or leather, then adding their wardrobe colors: red, black, and white. Photo credit: Kris Bell

Caballero-Vzquez notes that even though he’s been away much longer than most of the students he teaches, he’s still experimenting with his own style and identity.

He tells young gay men that they may not know how to dress the first time they go out.

You may not be in your place at first, that’s fine. Insist. Keep searching, keep exploring, experimenting, but see it as a process. It’s a continuous evolution, a continuous change, Caballero-Vzquez said.

Queer Nightlife Community

Although developing a personal sense of style takes time, queer communities on and off campus provide a space to learn and experiment.

Bell, who loves the very queer hyper-pop scene, said they love getting ready alongside their group of queer friends as they all play around with their styles for the night.

It’s really nice to sit down and have time to create what we want to look like for the night, they said.

Caballero-Vzquez frequents Chicago’s underground queer scene, that is to say the parties that take place in art galleries or old speakeasys. He described it as a celebration of weirdness.

One night recently, Caballero-Vzquez was alone at an underground queer party while her boyfriend and his friends went out for drinks. Thinking he was alone, one of the drag queens at the party approached him and asked if he knew anyone. He explained that it was his first time in this particular place. She then said to him, Welcome home, and took him aside to get to know him better.

Family safety and the queer nightlife community allow Caballero-Vzquez to feel comfortable experimenting with his identity and style.

When you go to the club and dress creatively, you compliment each other. It’s a moment of appreciation for how weird you are and how weird I am. It’s a way of seeing the other, Caballero-Vzquez said.