Fashion
Rita Ora Leaves Little to the Imagination in a Mini Corset Dress in NYC
Rita Ora leaves little to the imagination as she puts on a very revealing display in a mini corset dress as she leaves her hotel in New York
Rita Ora left very little to the imagination on Sunday night as she put on a very revealing display in a corset mini dress as she left her hotel in New York.
The 32-year-old singer recently toured the world to promote her new single Praising You, ahead of the release of her highly anticipated third album You&I in July this year.
And on Sunday night, she continued her theme of glitz and glamor in a seriously stylish ensemble as she strolled the streets of the Big Apple.
The blonde beauty put on a very busty display in a corset top, while fabric baby pink flowers hung from her ample assets.
The bottom of her ensemble ended in a barely there mini skirt, revealing her very toned and enviable legs.
Stunning: Rita Ora, 32, left little to the imagination on Sunday night in a corset mini dress adorned with pale pink flowers on her many assets
Gorgeous: Rita put on a very high display due to her little black skirt which barely covered the top of her pins
Rita added a furry pink coat for a pop of color – but let the statement piece flow behind her to draw attention to her incredible physique.
She chose a pair of black heels to lift her gorgeous figure a few inches and opted for black sunglasses.
Meanwhile, she effortlessly pulled her blonde locks into a bun and continued her pink accents with a pink lip.
Rita exuded Hollywood glamor as she stepped out in New York on Thursday night.
The singer donned a long white dress as she attended the Prince’s Trust Global Gala.
Her dress featured panels in the front and clung to her hourglass figure.
She added a pair of matching gloves to the sleek look, sweeping her blonde locks up into a high bun.
Rita hung out with celebrity friends including Sienna Miller, Charlotte Tillbury and Kate Moss on the star-studded occasion.
Statement: She added pops of color to her ensemble with her fur coat and bold lipstick choice
It comes after Rita took to Instagram last week to catch up with her fans on her busy week in New York with a photo snap.
The singer, who is married to director Taika Waititi, revealed she enjoyed promoting her new single Praising You and went to the Met Gala fittings.
In other snaps, she looked stunning in a black crop top as she strolled through Manhattan and enjoyed coffee and bagels.
The star also worked out, donning a matching sports bra and shorts for the grueling exercise.
She captioned her post, “Midweek catch up/praise your nyc promo style/meet fittings i can’t show at the moment and just life really. Keep streaming praising you guys, I love you !! ‘
|
